We still do not talk about the new General Telecommunications Law of the Government, because it is not. It was a preliminary bill and recently passed through the Council of Ministers to become a Bill, but its final approval is still pending. However, its content has hardly changed in its different procedures with its future approval, different changes will arrive in which we find one that it will radically affect 5G coverage in our country. Or that it could affect, because the future Law will only open the door.

What we are referring to is a section of the future Law, present since the draft Law, which tells us how access to public infrastructures will be opened to operators to host ‘public electronic communications networks’. That is, the possibility of place 5G antennas in public facilities such as traffic signs or traffic lights. And in addition, all possible facilities will be provided for this to happen.

Section 3, Article 52, future General Telecommunications Law

Although 5G will also be deployed in the large antennas that offer the greatest possible coverage radius in all areas of the country, the truth is that the new generation of mobile telecommunications has a powerful ally that will be reinforced with the new plans of the Government of Spain. It’s about the small cells, mini base stations that They will be in charge of improving the coverage and that the signal penetrates better in buildings.

We say that small cells or 5G micro antennas will be strengthened thanks to the Government because the General Telecommunications Law project opens the door to their placement by the operators. The future LGT grants operators the right to access physical infrastructure controlled by public administrations to convert these infrastructures into access points to a backbone network.

In other words, the Government gives operators access to “street furniture such as light poles, road signs, traffic lights, billboards, bus and tram stops and metro stations “ so that they mount on them 5G beacons, 5G antennas so that they are connected to each other and create a wider, more robust and faster coverage map. By distributing access to users among multiple beacons, the traffic density will be lightened and the speed of the network will also be increased.

The LGT will recognize operators the right of access to public infrastructures and will exempt them from paying taxes

The LGT also streamlines such access prohibiting the rights to install or operate the network of 5G mini antennas from being granted by tender. In fact, what it specifies are rules for applications to be denied, making it clear that “Any denial of access must be clearly justified to the applicant, within a maximum period of two months from the date of receipt of the complete access request, stating the reasons on which it is based. Refusal must be based on objective, transparent and proportionate criteria.“

“For the installation or exploitation of wireless access points for small areas and their associated resources, in the terms defined by European regulations, no type of concession, authorization or new license or modification of the existing one or responsible declaration or prior communication to the competent public administrations for reasons of spatial planning or urban planning, except in the cases of buildings or places of architectural, historical or natural value that are protected in accordance with national legislation or, where appropriate, for security reasons public or national security. “

Besides all this, operators will be exempt from paying any type of tax to any Public Administration, “except the general rate of operators”. Thus, once the Law becomes Law, operators will be able to start requesting permits to place 5G antennas (although they will not be necessary, as the text of the Bill also indicates) in practically any public urban facility and it will be difficult for them to Such permission is denied to them, and they will not have to pay anything to obtain it or to maintain it.

