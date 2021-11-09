Statistics show that Spain is not yet ready to embrace electric vehicles on a massive scale, which greatly hampers the acceptance of this type of mobility by users.

We recently echoed the bleak report of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), which revealed that only 11% of the charging points installed in Europe are fast charging, that is, more than 22 kW.

This is not an isolated case, since there are several associations, manufacturers and surveys that warn of the problem, as well as the dissatisfaction of the users of electric vehicles.

More than 4,000 charging points are currently in various stages of administrative management, with waiting times of more than a year

Not in vain, the third edition of the National Survey of Electric Car Drivers, carried out with more than 1,500 users of this type of vehicle, notes that satisfaction in relation to the recharging networks available in Spain is low, with Tesla being the best valued with an average score of 3.4 out of 5.

Furthermore, according to the data from this survey, up to 90% of those surveyed are dissatisfied with the current charging network as a result of high prices or a shortage of available points.

Something especially dramatic if we consider that 63% of the users consulted do not have their own charging point at home and depends on the public network to use their electric vehicle on a daily basis, the same one in which 87% claim to have had problems on some occasion.

Government plans

In this context, Repsol has recently announced an investment of 42 million euros for the creation of a network of charging points for electric vehicles in Spain and Portugal.

In practice, this means installing 610 points in 577 service stations of the Spanish oil company in our country and another 33 in Portugal, with installed powers of 50 kW (fast charge) and 180 kW (ultra-fast charge) respectively. This means that, of the more than 3,300 Repsol service stations in Spain, only 18% will have a charging infrastructure for electric cars by the end of 2023.

Loading tweet …

1456877363103518722

For its part, the Secretary of State for Energy, Sara aagesen, has affirmed in the II International Meeting of Ultrafast Loading organized by AEDIVE that the Moves Large Fleet incentive plan will also include aid for recharging infrastructures to reinforce the incentive plan for the acquisition of electric vehicles.

In this event, AEDIVE stressed the need to resolve the barriers in the granting of permits and licenses that hinder the start-up of this type of infrastructure and that They favor that more than 4,000 charging points are currently in various phases of administrative management, some even with waiting times of more than a year.

Solar car, why not prevail over electric car? Read news

Consequently, Sara Aagesen pointed out that in a “very short period of time” she will activate the public-private work table with the agents of the sector to analyze these barriers and find efficient solutions that allow achieving the objectives set by the Government, which consist of counting with 100,000 charging points of all types in Spain by 2023.

At this time, Spain is the eighth country on the continent in recharging points with a total of 11,847 (just over 2000 are fast charging), which translates into an average of 245 points per million inhabitants, which contrasts with the European average of 573 inhabitants.