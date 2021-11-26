Nov 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM CET

Gabriel Ubieto

The Government presented this Friday the new proposal for ERTE to employers and unions. After the slam shared by employers and workers to the previous proposal of ‘RED Mechanism’, which was branded as “cumbersome”, “interventionist” or “unreal”, the Executive has simplified the new model to thus attract social agents to a agreement. The new proposal, as explained by sources of social dialogue, enables files of between one or two years of maximum duration, with reductions in working hours of up to 70%, bonuses of social contributions for companies and veto to layoffs while the file lasts ; among others. From the last document the controversial obligation to the companies of, in case of wanting to dismiss a worker and that this is relocated in another company falls, pay part of the compensation to Fogasa.

The new proposal maintains the two assumptions according to which companies may request ERTE with public aid: in the face of a temporary crisis in the entire economy or only for a specific sector, given its own difficulties. In the case of the ‘ERTE cycles‘, the file may not exceed one year. And in the case of Sector ERTE‘, they may last one year, although with two additional extensions of six months, that is, up to two years. In this second type of file, the company must offer a relocation plan to recycle those workers that it considers will no longer be able to rejoin and can find a new job in another sector.