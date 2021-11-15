Despite sentencing diesel and the cars that use it, the Government rules out raising taxes on diesel because “it would harm those who need it most.”

Diesel has been in the sights of the Government and the European Union for years. So much so that a little over three years ago, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera said that diesel “has its days numbered” and encouraged to find a way out. Now, the Government rules out raising taxes on diesel as a measure to alleviate the increase in fuel prices.

Since 2015, diesel car sales have been plummeting year after year, going from representing almost 70% of registrations to less than 20%, an unprecedented collapse fueled by the statements at the time by Minister Ribera and the continuous attempts to increase the tax burden on this fuel in order to match its price to that of gasoline.

During the month of October, diesel car sales only represented the 17.6% of the total, compared to 40.3% occupied by gasoline cars. The remaining 33.7% corresponds to electric, hybrid and alternative fuel cars.

This situation could be reversed after the statements of the Government, which has ruled out raising taxes on diesel. In fact, some manufacturers anticipate a rebound in sales of diesel cars after renouncing a higher tax burden on diesel by the Pedro Sánchez government.

“At the moment, what we are attending to is the need to have an overall vision of energy taxation, which affects different disciplines and different consumptions.”, Teresa Ribera explained in a statement to National Radio of Spain (RNE).

“And it is also true that in these months in which we have lived a very notable increase in fossil fuel prices international markets, it is highly sensitive to introduce an additional increase that it would harm those who need it most, to those who need more resources”Added the minister.

This article was published in Autobild by Aarón Pérez.