Days before the legislative elections, the outcome of which will have a strong impact on the future of the ruling coalition, the Casa Rosada decided to move forward with the consolidation and changes in the ministries to make public administration more efficient.

Through decree 740/2021, the Government will modify “For operational reasons” the organizational conformation of the Ministry of Foreign Relations, currently led by Santiago Cafiero; from the Ministry of Economy, Martín Guzmán; and the Ministry of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi.

Among the main changes are the definition in the Ministry of Economy headed by Martín Guzmán de la Secretariat of International Economic Relations. It includes the sub-secretariats of Mercosur and International Economic Negotiations, that of Trade and Investment Promotion, and that of Multilateral and Bilateral Economic Negotiations.

At the same time, the portfolio of Martín Guzmán will formally absorb the Secretariat of Energy, which was previously part of the Ministry of Production. Although it should be noted that in fact, this secretariat was already under the operational orbit of the Minister of Economy.

In fact, in May Guzmán He asked the Undersecretary of Electric Power to resign, Federico Basualdo, but he did not have to back down due to the resistance of Kirchnerism within the Government. The Ministry of Energy includes the Undersecretaries of Electric Energy, Hydrocarbons, Institutional Coordination of Energy and Energy Planning.

The transfer also includes decentralized entities such as the Yacyretá Binational Entity, the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE), the National Gas Regulatory Entity (ENERGAS), the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA), the Salto Grande Mixed Commission, the Argentine Mixed Commission. Paraguya del Río Paraná, Integración Energética Argentina Sociedad Anónima (IEASA), Dieoxitek SA, Special Unit for Electric Power Transmission System (UESTEE), Nucleoeléctrica Argentina SA, Río Turbio Carboniferous Field, and YPF SA and YPF Gas SA.

For its part, the Ministry of Territorial Development and Habitat, headed by Jorge Ferraresi, adds two “ravioli” to its organization chart: the undersecretary of Management and Articulation of Popular Programs and the one of Approach and Regional Management.

“Until the restructuring of the areas affected by this measure is concluded, the existing structural openings of a lower level than the Undersecretary will remain in force, which will temporarily maintain the actions, current endowments and personnel with their current review situation,” he continues. the decree.

The decree also clarifies that until the corresponding budgetary adjustments are made, “the attention of the expenditures of the areas affected by this measure will be taken care of with charge to the budgetary credits provided in the Jurisdictions of origin”, that is, the Ministries to the ones that belonged before.

