The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda will generally increase a 1.97% current rates for state-dependent highways as of January 1, 2022 to adjust them to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The rate update does not include the highways managed by Seittsa, for which the rates approved by the agreement of the Council of Ministers of December 14, 2018 are still in force, as reported in a statement.

Exceptionally, four highways will be subject to an additional rate hike to cover the costs for excess valuation of expropriations or for the execution of works in which the respective concession companies have incurred, to finance toll discounts and to compensate for the non-application of rate increases initially planned for reasons of public interest.

These highways will be the AP-7 Alicante-Cartagena, with an increase of 2.99%; the highway AP-9 Ferrol-Portugal, with a rise of 2.99%; the AP-46 Alto de las Pedrizas-Malaga, also 2.99%; and finally the highway AP-6 Villalba-Adanero, whose rates will vary by 2.84%.

In any case, the Ministry recalls that the recently approved General State Budgets include 92.5 million euros for the next year, destined to allowances for travelers and goods on motorways.