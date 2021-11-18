11/17/2021 On at 18:15 CET

Rafa bernardo

In pensions the agreement was not possible, but unions, employers and the government continue to work at the labor market table With the aim of reaching an agreement between now and the end of the year, and from the meeting on Wednesday the social agents come out with a new government document that presents an important novelty and an absence. The new: a different proposal for regulation of temporality, after it was found that the idea of ​​limiting it to 15% in all companies was not well received by CEOE. The absence: the one related to the ERTE, because the Executive admits that its latest document (a complicated proposal of 27 pages, which recharged with contributions from Economy and Inclusion the succinct wording that until then was handled by Labor) does not like anything neither to unions nor to employers. Therefore, according to sources of the negotiation they have announced that vare going to make a redesign of this mechanism that will be presented at the next meeting, on Friday.

“The new regulation of temporality seeks, according to sources in the negotiation, to attract businessmen to a possible agreement”

According to sources of the negotiation, the new proposal of the Government in the matter of temporality seeks attract entrepreneurs to a potential deal, and includes the possibility of entering into temporary contracts in occasional activities (for example, gift wrapping at Christmas) for a maximum of three months; Until now, the Executive’s texts proposed to redirect this type of employment in its entirety to permanent-discontinuous contracts (which, in any case, continue to be the reference for seasonal hiring, according to the document). In addition to the time limit, another ceiling would be established depending on the size of the company: this type of eventual hiring could only be made to one employee in companies with up to five workers, two in companies with up to ten, and for companies with a larger volume, from dozens of workers, maximum percentages would be set, which would be even higher for a specific sector: agriculture, which due to the nature of its activity presents very high temporary employment rates.

It is another nod to the employers, the proposal for highly temporary jobs, such as the agricultural sector, which vehemently opposed the 15% proposal on the grounds that, due to the very nature of its activity, the eventuality there currently exceeds 50%.

Same proposal in collective bargaining

Regarding the Collective negotiation (expiration of the agreements, application priority of the sector agreements over those of the company and subcontracting) the wording adopted months ago and that has the approval of the unions is maintained, and the rethinking of the work contract in the construction to bring it closer to an indefinite figure combining the performance of the different jobs with the completion of training courses between one work and another. In training contracts, also the wording of the last times remains in its essential lines, introducing some novelties related to the maximum times of the different hiring formulas: as explained by the UGT “the period in which they can subscribe will be between three months and two years for those of alternation […] and from six months to a year for contracts for the acquisition of professional practice “, in addition to unifying the trial period to one month. According to the union, the determination of the maximum age at which this type of contracts can be made is pending. and “whether or not the possibility of signing part-time training contracts is accepted”.

According to these sources, the meeting was conducted in a cordial tone, although – they say – the interlocutor who has made the texts more difficult has continued to be, as on previous occasions, the CEOE.