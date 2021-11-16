The so common robots in the answering machines of large companies are going to end in Spain: the Government has approved the Law on Customer Service Services that regulates calls to these services. In the event that the company has more than 250 workers, it must always respond with “natural persons”.

How many times have you hung up a call just because you couldn’t talk to an operator? You communicate with the customer service of a company and first you must choose the menu that suits your needs; then the automatic questions continue in order to screen your application as much as possible; subsequently they put you on hold until an operator is free with which to speak naturally. This process, which can take forever, is going to change in Spain.

The Government of Spain regulates customer service services

Isabel Rodríguez during the press conference after the Council of Ministers

The Customer Service Services Bill was approved by the Council of Ministers on November 16. This law provides that companies that offer customer service services improve such care to provide responses according to the needs of users. This happens by making the answer by an operator mandatory to all calls made to the numbers specified by the companies.

The so-called telephone robots are not going to end since the Government of Spain will only force a personal response to those companies that have less than 250 workers. As detailed by the Minister of Territorial Policy and Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, the law guarantees personalized, free, efficient and accessible attention. In the words of the minister, the law

“proclaims the right to be cared for by a natural person and not by a robot”

At the press conference held after the Council of Ministers where the Customer Service Law was approved, Isabel Rodríguez gave as an example the waits that we have all suffered with answering machines, also the frustration that comes with having to go around in search of “human” attention.

Once approved by the Council of Ministers, the Customer Service Law start the hearing process for the ratification of the text and its subsequent publication in the BOE.

More information | Minister council

Via | The Spanish