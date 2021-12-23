Dec 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM CET

EFE

The Government has approved this Thursday four new financing operations for companies affected by covid-19 -Cesgarden, Eating Group, Egile and Grupo Universo Pachá– for an amount of 54 million euros, with which until now the fund managed by Cofides has financed 66.1 million euros.

On a note, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce explains that the Cesgarden hotel company, based in the Balearic Islands, has received 18.6 million euros; Eating Group, from the restaurant sector in Madrid, has obtained 7 million, while the Gipuzkoan company of high precision mechanics Egile, 10.4 million, and the Pachá Group (Balearic Islands), 18 million.

In all cases, the note points out, these are companies with the capacity for growth and a high component of innovation, on which some 1,800 workers depend together.

On November 26, Lladró, the Valencian company of porcelain figures and products, and Martínez Otero, a Galician carpentry group specialized in refurbishing commercial facilities, became the first companies to receive these grants.

Lladró obtained 8 million euros through a participative loan, while Martínez Otero obtained 4.1 million euros through a participatory loan of 2.4 million and an ordinary loan of 1.7 million.

The Recapitalization Fund for companies affected by covid-19 is a public instrument endowed with 1,000 million euros, to which the selected companies will be able to access financing between 2.5 and 25 million euros (between 2.5 million and 15 million for SMEs and between 4 and 25 million for non-SMEs).

These are temporary aid in the form of shares in the capital stock, participative loans and other financial instruments, with a maximum duration of 8 years, although the objective is repayment in about five years.