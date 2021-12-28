12/28/2021 On at 14:01 CET

Juanma romero

The Government has its General State Budgets (PGE) for 2022. Yes. It is already law. The Congress of Deputies definitively approved the accounts for next year this Tuesday. Just a week after what the Executive yearned for. He hoped that the text would come out of the Senate to the BOE, but an unexpected maneuver in the upper house of the PP, which supported an amendment to the Commitments to promote co-official languages, returned the project to the race of San Jerónimo. The conservatives delayed the celebration photo of the bipartisan one week, but little more, because Budgets were no longer in danger once alliances with their partners were closed. The end, then, was the one that occurred this Tuesday: the go-ahead to the PGE without further shocks, those who give Pedro Sánchez the passport to exhaust the legislature.

Many shots were heard from the rostrum against the PP. Right and left. The spirit was of disapproval of the conservatives for supporting an amendment in support of regional and minority languages ​​only for “annoying” the PSOE – Ciudadanos told them – for doing “the troll” (ERC), because it felt “thug“(Compromís). But the hemicycle also experienced a preview of the next negotiation, that of the labor reform, which does not appear easy, for now, for the Government, judging by the position reiterated by the parliamentary partners.