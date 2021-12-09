Gabriela Cerruti, Government spokesperson

(NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT) The government spokeswoman, Gabriela cerruti, confirmed this Thursday that retirees will receive a plus in their assets before the end of the year. “There is going to be a year-end bonus” the official answered in her usual weekly press conference.

Cerruti said that President Alberto Fernández instructed Fernanda Raverta, head of ANSES, and the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, how to implement this benefit, although he clarified that the amount, the payment date and other details they will be known in the next few days.

The spokeswoman herself had ruled out the possibility last week. “The procedures are dynamic; last Thursday morning there was no ANSES bonus. I answer and give information on the precise facts. Then the president asked Raverta and Guzmán to see the possibility of implementing it before Christmas and they are working on that, “he responded today on the subject.

Keep reading:

Gerardo Morales will ask Rodríguez Larreta for an explanation for the breakdown of the radical bloc

Argentina and the IMF: what would it be like to reach a good agreement and what impact would it have on the local economy