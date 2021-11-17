The total amount of $ 71,119 million is equivalent to the one-year budget for the Judiciary (Supreme Court of Justice of the Federation, Council of the Federal Judiciary and Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation); It is ten times the annual budget of the Ministry of Economy, also twice the budget contemplated for the Navy, according to figures from the Federation Expenditure Budget (PEF) 2021.

How does the fiscal stimulus to gasoline work?

When the prices of gasoline that Mexico imports from the United States rise, the Treasury reduces the IEPS fee charged to gasoline, to keep this increase in the final price for the consumer under control.

Gasoline prices have recovered in 2021, compared to 2020, after a greater demand for the movement of people and goods with less strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and advance vaccination.

Figures from the SAT detail that fuel imports in 2021 have not yet reached levels prior to the pandemic, and that it is marginally above the volumes imported in January-October 2020, the year of the pandemic. In this period 33,418 million liters have been imported, in 2020 33,499 million liters had been imported.