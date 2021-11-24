Last weekend the Pixel 6a. Its first images of the next Google mid-range appeared for the first time, thus confirming its first details, such as its design based on the Pixel 6 or the absence of the 3.5 mm headphone jack, but there are still many unknowns to solve.

One of those unknowns that remain to be discovered is the Pixel 6a processor and cameras, by the design of the camera module it seemed that it was going to repeat the Pixel 6 sensors, but according to the source code of the Google camera this would not be so …

The Pixel 6a would have the same cameras as the Pixel 3-5a

As discovered by 9to5Google, in the source code of the Pixel camera application hides a reference to an unknown Pixel whose internal name is “Bluejay” informs that it will have a main sensor Sony IMX363 from 12.2 megapixels and not the 50-megapixel GN1 sensor from the Pixel 6. So the Pixel 6a would carry the same main rear camera that we found from the Pixel 3 to Pixel 5a.

The Pixel 6’s GN1 sensor is physically larger than the IMX363, capturing more light and detail in images, as well as taking higher resolution images. Perhaps Google will compensate for the lower sensor of the Pixel 6a with machine learning.

The rest of the Pixel 6a sensors would be the same as the Pixel 6. It would have the same 12-megapixel IMX386 sensor for its wide-angle camera and the 8-megapixel IMX355 sensor for its front camera.

12.2 Megapixel IMX363 (Main)

12 megapixel IMX386 (Wide)

IMX355 (Front) 8 megapixel

In terms of processor, according to research by 9to5Google they have been able to discover in other places that Pixel 6a will have the same Google Tensor GS101 chip as the Pixel 6, with what the mid-range of Google would enjoy camera functions such as Super Res Zoom, HDR in real time, the voice dictation of the Google Assistant or translations on the device.

Via | 9to5Google

