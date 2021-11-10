Starting today we have a new way to access the new remote control for Google TV and Android TV, which for less than two months now integrates most Android devices. Not only available in the app anymore Google tv but the Google application to control the home is also available.

If you don’t have a TV or device with Google tv, like the Chromecast at home, you no longer have to have the application installed Google tv on your mobile to control your Android TV. Now with the app Google Home you can also do it.

This is the Google Home remote control

Specifically, from version Google Home 2.46 (APK), whose update will reach the world during these days, releases the remote control to allow us to easily control our television from our mobile.

Once the Google home automation application and your Android TV / Google TV have been updated, you will see how when you open Google Home and touch on your TV the new shortcut appears at the bottom “Open command”.

The first time we open the remote we will have to enter the pairing code. Once the code has been entered, the new command will be activated, which is practically the same as that of the Google TV application with the difference that here we can only use the “touchpad” version. Google Home does not allow changing the remote control with virtual crosshead.

The Google Home remote control also appears in the quick settings of Android 12 and in the Android 11 power menu. By pressing the switch on the TV we will have direct access to the remote.

