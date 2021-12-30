When the simple feeling of speed isn’t enough, cool accessories come to the fore. The Xbox Steering Wheel with Integrated Force Feedback is called Thrustmaster and is designed with everything you need to experience the full racing sensation. One piece can turn the gaming experience into a complete simulation, and all this only for 190 euros.

With controls in the front area, a totally realistic steering wheel and pedals to position where we want best. A compatible product for both Xbox Series X and Windows and that will take the emotion to another level. Imagine the feeling of operating a race car on your Xbox without the need for expensive products, a reality thanks to the ergonomic steering wheel.

Technology advances and with it the ways in which we can enjoy a good simulation. The most desirable of experiences is without a doubt driving a racing car and thanks to the Thrustmaster steering wheel this is a possibility. This oversized accessory features a gear system, pulley, roller and metal shaft with bearings, for a realistic experience.

All that at first glance you can find in this product is its striking design, with the remote control buttons on the front. The large pedals allow the product to be comfortable and also feature an adaptable tilt angle. Although the pedals it brings are sufficient, it has the ability to adapt with other elements, which are naturally sold separately.

Imagine the feeling of playing titles like Forza Motorsport or Forza Horizon with a realistic-sized steering wheel that can rotate 900 degrees. If we add to the above a gear change offered by the TMX, we have an incredible gem for today’s gaming. The steering wheel brings compatibility with the TH8A, a pedal that has a gear change and is 100% metallic. Not only titles like Xbox exclusives, games like F1 are an indisputable gem to try.

For only 190 euros on Amazon, immerse yourself in the world of motorsport, with a steering wheel that does not make you lose a second. Live the sensation of driving a vehicle at full speed without leaving your home.