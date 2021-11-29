MADRID (AP) – “El buen patron”, a satire by Fernando León de Aranoa on the business world, emerged on Monday as the main favorite for the 36th edition of the Goya Awards with 20 nominations, a record in the history of the Goya Awards. the Spanish Film Academy.

Behind were “Maixabel”, where Icíar Bollaín portrays the relationship between the widow of a victim of the Basque armed group ETA and a member of the command that murdered him, who aspires to 14 statuettes, and Pedro Almodóvar’s vision of motherhood, “ Parallel Mothers ”, which was emerging as one of the favorites and was satisfied with eight nominations.

The three films, together with “Mediterráneo”, where Marcel Barrena narrates the founding of the NGO Proactiva Open Arms – known for its work with migrants who try to reach Europe via the dangerous sea route from North Africa – and “ Libertad ”, Clara Roquet’s debut feature on friendship, the transition to adulthood and the class struggle, will compete for the most sought-after prize: the best film of the year in Spanish cinema.

“I’m in shock, super happy and I like that the academics liked it. What we now want is for more people to see it, “said Roquet, who is also nominated for best new direction for a film that was” a year in the drawer “due to the coronavirus pandemic.

León de Aranoa, whose film was selected by the Film Academy to compete in the Oscars, will face Bollaín, Almodóvar and Manuel Martín Cuenca (“The daughter”), for the recognition of best director.

Javier Bardem, on whom the story of “The Good Patron” revolves, aspires to win what would be his sixth goya as a leading actor, the second in a film by León de Aranoa after “Mondays in the Sun” in 2002. In front of him he will have a Javier Gutiérrez (“The daughter”), Eduard Fernández (“Mediterranean”) and Luis Tosar (“Maixabel”).

Tosar’s partner, Blanca Portillo, will seek to win the award for best actress, which is also up for Penélope Cruz, who has already won the prestigious Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival for her role in “Parallel Mothers.” The list is closed by Emma Suarez (“Josefina”) and Petra Martínez (“Life was that”), who debuted as a nominee at the age of 77.

“It is all very special, with a very interesting character and I think that when you get to an age, that they give you a protagonist with so many nuances and so beautiful, it is something important: this is a lot,” said Martínez.

“The Good Patron”, which exceeded the 19 nominations received by “Days Counted” and aspires to awards in almost all possible categories, touched the plenary session in that of supporting actor with Celso Bugallo, Fernando Albizu and Manolo Solo. Urko Olazábal (“Maixabel”), completes the short list.

Almodóvar’s film stood out on the list of aspiring best supporting actress: Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Milena Smith will represent “Parallel Mothers” in front of Sonia Almarcha (“The good boss”) and Nora Navas (“Libertad”).

“I can only speak personally, but I feel like today is a day to celebrate. Disappointment does not fit on such a special day, “said Smith asked about the low number of nominations for the film. “That the three actresses are nominated is significant and justice is done, not only to the work as actresses but to the characters that Pedro has written.”

The Peruvian film “Canción sin nombre”, where Melina León narrates a mother’s desperate search for her newborn baby in the tumultuous 1980s, and the Chilean film “La cordillera de los Sueños”, by Patricio Guzmán and who was chosen for represent their country at the Oscars, they compete for the award for best Ibero-American film.

His rivals will be “Las siamesas”, by Paula Hernández (Argentina), about the relationship between a mother and her daughter, and the Mexican “Los Lobos”, in which Samuel Kishi reflects the life of two children in the motel where they live after emigrate to Albuquerque, United States, with his mother.

The only award that already has an owner is the Goya de Honor with which the vast career of José Sacristán in Spanish cinema will be recognized. The 84-year-old actor, also very popular for his work in theater and television, already knows what it is to pick up a “big head”: in 2012 he won the best actor for “El muerto y ser feliz”.

“The return: life after ISIS”, “Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll”, “Who prevents it” and “A blues for Tehran” will compete for the Goya for best documentary film, while “Gora automatikoa”, ” Mironins ”,“ Saving the tree (Zutik!) ”And“ Valentina ”will seek to be crowned the best animated film.

The awards will be presented on February 12 at the Palau de Las Arts in Valencia in a ceremony that the president of the Academy, Mariano Barroso, described as “the reunion” after the coronavirus forced to celebrate the 2021 in a theater empty in Malaga. The gala will pay tribute to Luis García Berlanga at the close of his centenary and, for the first time in its history, it will not have a master of ceremony.