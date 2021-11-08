The The Good End logo It is about to begin to be used in a massive way but there is a design problem in its popular image and that is that the action that seems to promote the use of face masks has been taken by the consumer as an apparent error in Power Point.

This design line is a very important reference today, not only because it is one of the most valuable logos during this contingency, because of the situation that continues to be experienced, also because it is one of the most well-known design elements.

That said, one element that is important to consider is the ability of brands to transcend the market with the correct graphic coding.

The design error of El Buen Fin

A last minute change has made everyone take the El Buen Fin logo that this popular promotion has implemented in networks as a design error, which without a doubt is a task that we cannot lose sight of.

Users like Yuli noticed the movement at the last minute that the organization of El Buen Fin carried out, which they have mistaken as a Power Point error, since it is a line that has been placed on the smile that has distinguished the logo.

According to the user, it is a design error because the blue color of said stroke is similar to the one that the Microsoft program gives in its default colors.

“I really can’t believe that so many brands don’t realize it and fervently use it in all their advertising, or maybe it’s a joke and they are all in it, that someone please explain to me, I don’t bear it anymore hahahaha”, explained the user.

The confusion that this user has managed to document has support and is that the organizers of this event have decided to change the famous logo from one day to the next, this a few days after starting its promotion in affiliated stores.

but someone decided to put a little thing on top of the happy face, I think it was in power point because that blue looks a lot like the default color that it gives you when you add any shape or figure but now it is the first result when you google “logo good end png ” haha pic.twitter.com/sNsoXSmpWo – yuli (@yuligirarten) November 7, 2021

