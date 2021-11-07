For her part, Cassia Pinheiro, head of operations for Latin America at Ayden, highlights that risk management must be simple and diversified in terms of solutions that seek a unified objective, in order to reduce risk, but at the same time maintain rates. authorization.

In this sense, the specialist recommends that companies not only rely on a 3DS2 protocol or the method of manual reviews and data analysis, but that all tools should be used to avoid “fraudulent entities that are constantly evolving and changing. his methods frequently, becoming more sophisticated every day ”.

The expert also highlights that it is important to define a strategy from the detection of fraud based on “white lists”, with which it is possible to know in greater depth the legitimate customer based on their purchases and the fraudulent based on their patterns to generate a seamless experience without denying transactions.

In addition, Pinheiro highlights that it is extremely important to know the particularities of each business. Well, “from the details of the business, personalized fraud prevention rules can be created for each one”.

“Many businesses fall into the ‘vice’ of establishing such drastic and robust measures in their fraud detection schemes that they are no longer flexible and begin to block good buyers. In other words, they reject them with strict measures, but being lax they start to have a chargeback problem ”, concludes MacKinney.