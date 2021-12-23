The film ‘The Good Pattern’ by Fernando León de Aranoa, the soundtrack by Alberto Iglesias for ‘Parallel Mothers’ and the short ‘Distancias’ by Susan Béjar have passed the first phase to reach the final nominations for the Hollywood Academy Awards, which has announced through a press release the candidates that are still in the race for 10 of the categories.

The good patron and Parallel Mothers for the Oscar

The announced categories include Best International Film, Documentary Film, Live Action Short Film, Documentary Short Film, Animated Short Film, Music, Original Song, Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling and Sound. The other Spanish elections for best film were ‘Parallel Mothers’ and ‘Mediterráneo’

The most talked-about snub is the ‘Titane’ who represented France with Julia Ducournau, who became the second woman to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It was assumed that the film would be difficult to sell to members of the Academy, but the first cut was expected to pass.





Those that have made the cut and are presented as firm candidates are ‘Lamb’ (Iceland) by Valdimar Jóhannsson, ‘Fue la mano de Dios’ (Italy), by Paolo Sorrentino and ‘Drive My Car’ (Japan), by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. The other candidates for Best International Film are: