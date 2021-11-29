The interpreters José Coronado and Nathalie Poza have been in charge of announcing the nominations for the Goya Awards 2022, being the 36th edition of the awards that recognize the best of Spanish cinema. One of the great novelties of this year will be that they will not have a single presenter or presenter, since there will be several throughout a ceremony that will take place in Valencia next February 12.

‘The good boss’ leads with a record

‘The good boss’, a Spanish candidate for the next Oscars, leads the list of nominations with up to 20 nominations, although it will be impossible for him to get as many, because there are categories, such as best supporting actor or best new actor, in the which has several applicants. Of course, its 20 mentions they are a record so far, thus beating the 19 achieved at the time by ‘Days of counted’.

On the other side of the scale, it is striking that ‘Parallel Mothers’ had to settle for eight nominations, staying out for example Pedro Almodovar in the category of best original script. Much closer to ‘The good boss’ is ‘Maixabel’ with 14 nominations.

Below you will find the complete list of nominees:

BEST FILM

BEST DIRECTION

Fernando León de Aranoa for ‘The Good Patron’

Icíar Bollaín for ‘Maixabel’

Pedro Almodóvar for ‘Parallel Mothers’

Manuel Martín Cuenca for ‘The daughter’

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem for ‘The Good Patron’

Luis Tosar for ‘Maixabel’

Eduard Fernández for ‘Mediterranean’

Javier Gutiérrez for ‘The daughter’

BEST ACTRESS

Penelope Cruz for ‘Parallel Mothers’

Blanca Portillo for ‘Maixabel’

Petra Martínez for ‘Life was that’

Emma Suárez for ‘Josefina’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Urko Olazábal for ‘Maixabel’

Manolo Solo for ‘The good boss’

Celso Bugallo for ‘The Good Patron’

Fernando Albizu for ‘The good boss’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón for ‘Parallel Mothers’

Milena Smit for ‘Parallel Mothers’

Sonia Almarcha for ‘The Good Patron’

Nora Navas for ‘Libertad’

BEST REVELATION ACTOR

Chechu Salgado for ‘The Laws of the Border’

Óscar de la Fuente for ‘The Good Patron’

Tarik Rmili for ‘The Good Patron’

Jorge Motos for ‘Lucas’

BEST REVELATION ACTRESS

María Cerezuela for ‘Maixabel’

Nicolle Garcia for ‘Libertad’

Almudena Amor for ‘The good boss’

Angela Cervantes for ‘Chavalas’

BEST NOVEL DIRECTION

Clara Roquet for ‘Libertad’

David Martín de los Santos for ‘Life was that’

Javier Marco for ‘Josefina’

Carol Rodríguez Colás for ‘Chavalas’

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

‘The good boss’

‘Maixabel’

‘Freedom’ (Roquet)

‘Three’

BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT

‘The laws of the border’

‘Lemon bread with poppy seeds’

‘The belly of the sea’

‘Love’

BEST PRODUCTION DIRECTION

‘Love in its place’

‘The good boss’

‘Maixabel’

‘Mediterranean’

‘Postwar album’

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

‘The Cover’

‘The laws of the border’

‘Mediterranean’

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

‘The good boss’

‘The grandmother’

‘Maixabel’

‘Mediterranean’

BEST DIRECTION OF PHOTOGRAPHY

‘The good boss’

‘Liberty’

‘Parallel mothers’

‘Mediterranean’

BEST ASSEMBLY

BEST ART DIRECTION

‘Parallel mothers’

‘The laws of the border’

‘The good boss’

‘Maixabel’

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

‘Love in its place’

‘The laws of the border’

‘The good boss’

‘Maixabel’

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING

‘The good boss’

‘The laws of the border’

‘Freedom’ (Urbizu)

‘Maixabel’

BEST SOUND

‘The good boss’

‘Parallel mothers’

‘Maixabel’

‘Three’

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

‘The good boss’

‘The grandmother’

‘Mediterranean’

‘Way Down’

BEST EUROPEAN FILM

‘Goodbye idiots’

‘The perfect man’

‘Another round’

‘A promising young woman’

BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

‘Song without a name’

‘The mountain range of dreams’

‘The Siamese’

‘The Wolves’

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

‘Return’

‘Heroes’

‘Who prevents it’

‘A blues for Tehran’

BEST ANIMATION FILM

‘Gora automatikoa’

‘Mironins’

‘Save the tree (Zutik!)’

‘Valentina’

BEST FICTION SHORT

‘Farrucas’

‘Mindanao’

‘Wolf totem’

‘We vote’

‘And beyond’

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

‘Dakhla: cinema and oblivion’

‘Figurant’

‘Mother’

‘Ulisses’

BEST ANIMATION SHORT

‘Born’

‘Selection process’

‘The Monkey’

‘Umbrellas’





GOYA OF HONOR