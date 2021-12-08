The Godfather: As a celebration for the 50th anniversary, the film returns to the cinema with a new version in 4K

Francis Ford Coppola, director of The Godfather, announced that, for the 50th anniversary of the premiere of the iconic film, it will not only release a new 4K version with sound and image improvements, but we could also see it in theaters next year. Find out more in this note!

It has been almost 50 years since one of the most popular and classic films of all time was released: The Godfather. Considered one of the most influential of the gangster film genre, there are many people who did not have the opportunity to see it on the big screen of the cinema. This may change next year, as the director of the film, Francis Ford Coppola, announced that a new 4K version of The Godfather will return to the cinema in 2022.

This news was announced Coppola on the Comic Con Experience CCXP (Brazil, São Paulo) in the panel of Paramount Pictures. However, it is not defined if the film’s theatrical rerun will be limited to some cities or if the production company will make a major release around the world. We have our fingers crossed that it reaches Argentina.

Based on the novel with the same name by Mario Puzo in 1969, The Godfather follow the mafia family of the Corleone. The youngest son, Michael He goes from being a not very enthusiastic recruit in his father’s business to becoming the ruthless leader of the mob. Anyway, in case you did not see the film or you do not know what it is about, here we leave you the synopsis:

“United States, 1940s. Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) He is the respected and feared boss of one of the five families of the New York mafia. He has four children: Connie (Talia Shire), the impulsive Sonny (James Caan), the fainthearted Fredo (John Cazale) and Michael (Al Pacino), who does not want to know anything about his father’s business. When Corleone, against the advice of ‘Il consigliere’ Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall), refuses to participate in the drug business, the leader of another gang orders his assassination. Then begins a violent and bloody war between the mafia families.“

In addition to being one of the best crime and drama movies, the musical themes on it are instantly recognizable. The Godfather it was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, taking home three: Best Picture, Best Actor for Marlon Brando and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The new and improved 4K restoration coming in 2022 should show an incredible increase in picture and sound quality and, surely, for those who saw the original film, they will notice the difference between the two versions by leagues.

However, this would not be the first time that one of the films of The Godfather, Coppola I had already done it several times. The first was in 1977 with The Godfather Saga, where joined the montage of The Godfather and The Godfather II in the same movie, in chronological order and adding new scenes. In 2008, it launched The Godfather: The Coppola Restoration, a digitally restored edition of the trilogy on DVD and Blu-ray. And last year, we saw The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, a new edition of The Godfather III.

The re-release of The Godfather In 4K it still does not have a release date, but if the idea is to celebrate the 50th anniversary, it could be in theaters in March of next year, since it was in that month when it was released in the United States. In Argentina, on the other hand, it was only available on the big screen in September 1972.

With the simple idea of ​​listening to the iconic theme of this franchise very strong in the cinema, we are already filled with emotion, not to mention the epic phrases and the story. Can you imagine it?

