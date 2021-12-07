Google has started enable one of the most interesting options that he unveiled in recent months. It is about the possibility of make audio or video calls directly from the Gmail app, which makes the platform developed in Mountain View even more versatile.

This feature had been announced in September, as part of Google Workspace’s new options to promote the hybrid working model. In any case, its availability is not limited to those who use Gmail as a work tool, since it is also incorporated in all personal accounts of the service.

The ability to make audio or video calls from the Gmail apps for iOS and Android is, without a doubt, a great addition. Not only for providing another alternative in terms of communication tools, but also for simplifying the existing process for video calls. From now on no need to create a Meet invitation and send it to someone else to start the conversation; on the contrary, a simple touch of a button will suffice.

How to use the new audio and video calls from the Gmail app?

Image: Google

The new options to call or receive calls from the Gmail application are available only in the Google Chat tab, at the bottom edge of the interface. From there, when entering any individual conversation you will see two buttons: one for standard calls (audio only) and the other for video calls.

Those who do not see the Google Chat section in their Gmail accounts can easily activate it. To do this, they should go to Settings and enter the configuration of the email account they want to use. Once there they have to select the option “Show Chat and Spaces tabs”, and ready. The interface of the app will be updated and will show four shortcuts: Mail, Chat, Spaces and Meeting.

It is worth noting that those who receive a call in Gmail will not be obliged to answer it from the phone. As Google explained in September, during the announcement of this feature, the communication generates a “calling chip” that can be sent to a computer to answer from there.

The new function to send and receive calls or video calls from Gmail is already reaching all iOS and Android users. While the launch started yesterday, Monday, it could take a while up to more than 15 days in being visible in all the accounts, they indicated from Mountain View.