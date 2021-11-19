Xiaomi’s product catalog is a real mess, we all already know that. Apparently, the Asian firm is still determined to launch a large number of devices aimed at different users and, although just a few days ago we knew the news of the registration in China of a possible Xiaomi 12 Mini now, This has been registered globally but under another name: Xiaomi 12X.

This has been registered under the model number “2112123AG” and, taking into account this last “G” of the nomenclature, this corresponds to a Global model, so everything points (taking into account the characteristics of the terminal) that This would be the Global version of the well-known Xiaomi 12 Mini.

Small phones are also important to Xiaomi

Thanks to the image shared by the well-known leaker Kacper skrzypek Through his official account on Twitter, we have been able to learn of the existence of this Xiaomi 12X, a compact device that aims to become the Global version of the supposed Xiaomi 12 Mini.

Say “hello” to the # Xiaomi12X (codename: psyche, not for India).

Snapdragon 870, 50 Mpx main camera, display 145.4 x 65.4 mm (6.28 “) AMOLED HDR10 FOD 120Hz FullHD + (1080×2400) pic.twitter.com/WOjat1mPnB – Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 18, 2021

In detail, this terminal It will have dimensions of 145.4 x 65 .4 mm, which will be equivalent to a team of approximately 6.3 inches. In addition, other data that we can extract from this leak is that the smartphone will have a AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution, refresh rate up to 120 Hz, compatibility with HDR10 and even with a fingerprint sensor located under the screen.

In addition, we have also been able to know that this supposed Xiaomi 12X will equip the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor (the same as the Xiaomi 12 Mini) and in its photographic section we will find a 50 megapixel main camera.





As for the rest of the specifications, we have not been able to know more information, so we will have to wait to know if this equipment finally ends up corresponding or not with the supposed Xiaomi 12 Mini that the firm plans to launch in China. What does seem clear is that the company is working on launching a compact phone to satisfy a portion of users who were looking for a small high-end device for their daily use.

Via | ITHome