Therefore, they require the World Trade Organization that they release the patents of the anticovid vaccines so that there is a more generalized distribution of the same and that what has been observed so far, a monopoly on the part of the rich countries, does not continue to occur.

“High-income countries have acquired more than 7 billion confirmed doses of vaccines, while low-income countries have only been able to acquire approximately 300 million doses,” they accuse.

Nurses from 28 countries and who are represented in the Global Nurses United They argue that cases of the disease continue to increase and that the end of the pandemic is not observed, so if the WTO authorizes a temporary exemption from intellectual property rights, more people can access vaccines.

”Now it is clear: the continued opposition to the TRIPS exemption is resulting in the violation of the human rights of peoples around the world. We urge you to urgently undertake a mission to the World Trade Organization to examine the facts in this petition and find what we know to be true: These countries have violated our rights and the rights of our patients – and caused the loss of countless lives. , of nurses and other caregivers and of those whom we have cared for ”, they assure.