After Thanksgiving Thursday, On Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages contribution to charity. 2021 saw a surge in crypto-philanthropy thanks to The Giving Block’s Crypto Giving Tuesday initiative, which initially started in 2019.. The organization that equips nonprofits to accept cryptocurrency donations raised $ 2.4 million in crypto this year, an increase of 583% from Crypto Giving Tuesday 2020.

From charities, universities, and faith-based organizations to other mission-driven organizations, a total of 1,071 nonprofits participated. And the median donation size was $ 12,600. Most donations were made in Ether (ETH), with Bitcoin (BTC) and USD Coin (USDC) coming in second and third, respectively. It can be noted that ETH surpassed BTC in first place in total donation volume, with over $ 1.2 million in ETH donated.

For its general campaign, dubbed #BagSeason, The Giving Block had set a goal of raising more than $ 100 million in crypto donations by December 31st. Following #CryptoGivingTuesday, the organization has raised more than $ 50 million to date, according to its website. They plan to find an additional 5,000 cryptocurrency users for each to donate at least $ 10,000 towards their goal.

The Giving Block sponsors include companies such as Zengo, GSR, Gemini, Abra, Messari, and Cheddar. Additional donors, whether individuals or organizations, have the option of committing to annually donate 1% or more of their crypto holdings to charities.. Among the top five members of this Crypto Giving Pledge donor list are professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, actor Rainn Wilson, and crypto derivatives exchange FTX.

The Giving Block will launch NFTuesday, a one-day celebration of NFT philanthropy, on December 7. In light of the growing demographic of NFT donors, The Giving Block recently announced a collaboration with Sotheby’s x Support Twitter 140 Collection to process NFT auction proceeds.

