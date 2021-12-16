The Giving Block, An online platform that allows nonprofits and charities to accept donations of digital assets, has launched a service tailored to donors who want to send large amounts of cryptocurrency.

In an announcement made Wednesday, The Giving Block said it partnered with cryptocurrency tax startup Taxbit, New York-based accounting firm Friedman LLP and Ren to start a service aimed at individuals, institutions and advisers looking to reduce their tax exposure by donating cryptocurrencies. Giving Block co-founder Pat Duffy said Private Client Services streamlines their existing donation process, allowing “high-value donors to give great gifts to their favorite charities quickly and safely, while reducing their tax bill.”

According to the platform, people who want to make large donations in crypto, including “illiquid small and mid-cap cryptocurrencies” now have more opportunities to reduce their capital gains tax and potentially increase deductions when the time comes to report to the IRS. . The Giving Block’s “high-value givers” have access to cryptocurrency tax experts, accounts, and appraisers to facilitate transaction and subsequent filing.

With many countries already celebrating the holidays this year, many have chosen to give to charity in addition to gifts for friends and family. Giving Block CEO Alex Wilson told Cointelegraph last week that he expected the platform to manage more than $ 100 million in cryptocurrency donations by 2021, an increase of more than 2,400% compared to the 4 million of the previous year.

Some trading platforms have already enabled the donation of cryptocurrencies this holiday season. Digital payments company Block announced Tuesday that users of its subsidiary Cash App could send as little as $ 1 in Bitcoin (BTC) or shares as a gift in the same way that they were sending cash. Fintech provider Unbanked said earlier this month that would allow cryptocurrency donations for Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps that collects toys for distribution to underprivileged children.

Keep reading: