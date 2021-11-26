Two facts: Mi TV Q1 75 ”, the most advanced Xiaomi TV launched in Spain, a 75-inch diagonal behemoth, at 999 euros, compared to its official price of 1500 euros.

A wild discount, 33%, available only today on both Mediamarkt and Fnac. What if this was the most brutal sale of the entire Black Friday 2021? If it isn’t, it certainly comes close.





Mi TV Q1 75 ” for 33% less

In Engadget they called it “giant killers”. Normal, this is Mi TV Q1 for 999 euros it is almost impossible to find a 75-inch QLED panel, with 192 dimming zones —It uses FALD lighting—, fully compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG in the visual section and Dolby Audio and DTS-HD in the sound section.

And if you take into account its connectivity, you will also notice that you are facing a bargain: full range HDMI 2.1 connection is not missing to be able to enjoy video games or movies making the most of VRR and double bandwidth.

There are also two other HDMI 2.0, two USB 2.0, a connection for Ethernet, an optical digital output, component input and the usual jack for external audio or headphones. Wireless connectivity is satisfied with dual band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.





Your smart remote control, its 1,000 nits peak at maximum brightness and 4K UHD resolution will not disappoint you. And for 500 euros less than its official price, what more could you ask for?