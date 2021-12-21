The unstoppable expansion of the new wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, following the entry on the scene of the Omicron variant, makes the continent face the holidays Christmas in a scene of restrictions, uncertainty, nervousness, warnings and calls for calm from public leaders.

For now the authorities recently imposed the obligation to wear a mask in public transport and closed spaces, as well as presenting a Covid pass to enter large events, in order to demonstrate that a person is vaccinated or has a negative test.

Russia, which registered this Sunday 27,967 new infections and 1,023 deaths from Covid-19 (thus reaffirming a downward trend and a return to the levels of last October), reported 25 cases of the new Omicron variant and imposed restrictions on the entry of foreigners from Hong Kong and some southern African countries.

Spain recognized this Sunday the “real risk” of the sixth wave of coronavirus infections, which is advancing unstoppably, and the president of his government, Pedro Sánchez, asked to “intensify” the measures to stop it, while committing to coordinate them with the autonomies, for which he called for a meeting with the regional presidents for Wednesday.

Closed butcher shops in Thuringia, Erfurt, Germany. December 8, 2021. Photo: © Martin Schutt / Getty Images.

Streets of Amsterdam during the first day of the sudden blockade in the Dutch capital. December 19, 2021. Photo: © Nicolas Economou / Getty Images.

Four days before the start of the Christmas holidays, Spain is at maximum risk of viral transmission, with more than 33,000 new cases notified only last Friday, when it seems that the Omicron variant, much more contagious, will end up being the dominant one in the country.

The French Government assured today that it will do everything possible to avoid another confinement with the new wave that is coming, according to the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, who insisted that if there are new restrictions “school is the last thing there is. to close ”.

In the field of vaccines, the European Commission (EC) agreed this Sunday with BioNTech-Pfizer to accelerate the delivery of its coronavirus vaccine to the community countries, with which the Twenty-seven will receive an additional 20 million doses during the first quarter of 2022.

Likewise, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) endorsed Novavax on Monday as the fifth vaccine against Covid-19 in the European market, one year after the light green to Pfizer, the cornerstone of European vaccination campaigns.

Retailers in Germany are reporting a disappointing holiday season, with sales falling by a quarter to a third compared to pre-coronavirus times. December 20, 2021. Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images.

European equities lost their initial gains and fell as traders assessed the likely impact on the economic outlook of new restrictions on the market. Covid-19 in Europe, as global papers head to extend a two-week losing streak.

The pan-European index STOXX 600 was down 0.1% after rising 0.3% earlier, while the euro depreciated 0.2% to $ 1.12775.

The first European nation declares a total blockade to fight against the new variant of Omicron. December 19, 2021. Photo: © Nicolas Economou / Getty Images.

“The recent wave of new Covid cases in Europe is weighing on the markets and the currency is also struggling with interest rate expectations,” said John Marley, CEO of consultancy forexxtra.

However, Wall Street futures were comfortably in positive territory, rising close to 3% of Tesla in the operations before the opening of the markets, the main European indices declined. An MSCI measure of European stocks was down 0.5%.

Austria limited public life this Monday, when it began its fourth national confinement by the Covid-19, the first in a Western European country in this new wave. MSCI’s broader index of Asia-Pacific equities excluding Japan lost 0.1%. An Asian measure fell by a similar margin.

China closes its shopping centers. December 7, 2021. Photo: © VCG / Getty Images

The euro gave a 0.3% at $ 1.1260, close to the 16-month low touched on Friday. The continental currency has been the main engine in the markets in recent sessions, amid investor bets that the European economy would recover later than that of the United States.

Safe-haven assets such as bonds, gold and the yen also benefited from the recent cautious tone.

The return of benchmark 10-year US Treasury bonds was stable at 1.5600%, with the yield curve at its flattest level since the pandemic began, while the markets nervously view the prospects for a more accelerated end to stimuli.

Deserted street in the city center of Zwolle during the start of the night shutdown after the Dutch government announced new measures to stop the rapid spread of the Corona Covid-19 virus. November 28, 2021. Photo: © Sjoerd van der Wal / Getty Images

Spot gold found support at $ 1,845 an ounce, while the yen hovered around 114.09 per dollar. Bitcoin remained under pressure after closing its worst week in two months and was down 3% at $ 57,000.

With information from Reuters and EFE

