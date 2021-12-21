Donating is very simple and will help preserve this historic place

We know that the anime industry had one of its best years in 2021. However, not all institutions have done as well as we would like, this is the case of the Ghibli Museum in the city of Mitaka, Japan, which has announced that it is in serious financial trouble.. Due to the quarantine and the confinements that the government has carried out, it has not had enough influx to be able to move forward, for this reason it is collecting donations to keep its doors open. If you want to help, you can do it through his campaign at Furusato Choice.

As of the date of this article (December 21, 2021), it has gathered approximately 36,250,159 円 from 4,701 donors, reaching 300% of its original goal. But, your campaign will still be open until January 31, 2022, so you are still able to help this emblematic museum of anime and Japanese culture continue to work.

According to the donation portal Furusato Choice, the Ghibli Museum began accepting international donations as of December 1, 2021, allowing its western fans to contribute to this great cause. Unfortunately, not all foreign countries can make direct donations to Furusato Choice, it does not accept monetary support from China, the United Kingdom and the European Economic Area (including Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, etc.). If you are in Mexico, the United States or Latin America, you can help this emblematic place keep its doors open by making a financial contribution.

The reception of the general public to this cause has been such that in less than 24 hours, the original donation goal of 10 million yen ($ 90,000 USD) was reached, proving once again that we can always unite for good causes.. Fortunately, the campaign will end until January 31, 2021 in order to cover possible eventualities that may arise in the third year of the global COVID-19 pandemic. If you are interested in supporting the Ghibli Museum, the minimum donation accepted by the association is 5,000 yen ($ 45 USD).

Why does the Ghibli Museum need your help?

According to the Ghibli Museum in the city of Mitaka, Japan, their financial problems began due to the pandemic derived from the coronavirus, they had a great debacle in influx and the support it received from the Mitaka city council was insufficient to pay for repairs, maintenance, and wages for its workers.

Throughout the quarantine, they have had to temporarily close on several occasions, from February 2020 to June of that same year and from April 25 to June 2021. This situation further complicated their lack of financial resources.

This place houses some of the most important memories about Japanese animation. If you did not know the Ghibli Museum, it is located in Mitaka, west of Tokyo and, if quarantine allows it, you can visit it. This place opened its doors in October 2001 and contains replicas of characteristic characters from his films such as the Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro or the well-known robot from El Castillo en el Cielo.

