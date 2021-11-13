There is a viral video on TikTok whose content, far from having the objective of gaining followers and likes to the users of the social network, it can save lives. And in fact, it has already officially done it in the United States. It is a gesture that women who are in a dangerous situation can make to ask for help without alerting their aggressor or aggressors.

It is a three-step gesture with the hand with all and all of us should know to be able to detect when someone is asking us for help or to be able to ask for it ourselves in a situation of gender violence or danger: first a hand is raised showing the palm to the interlocutor. Then the thumb is lowered and, finally, the rest of the fist trapping this finger.

It’s simple and on TikTok there are several demonstrations of how to do it by recreating real-life contexts. One of the most popular videos accumulates more than three and a half million views and stars in it a woman who uses it subtly during a video call with a friend in which they talk about a totally different topic and while the aggressor is in the same room.

It is a signal that began to circulate on the social network in the summer of 2020 but was born in the Canadian Women’s Foundation association as a result of the increase in cases of gender violence around the world that brought the pandemic and confinements. In fact, the UN has calculated that the rise in this type of violence has been 20% and qualifies it as a “shadow pandemic”.

Now, a year after it began to spread, it has proven to be very useful by having played a key role in the rescue of an abducted minor in the United States. The parents of the 16-year-old had reported her missing in North Carolina and she was found in Kentucky after a call to 911 reported that a girl in a car had made the aforementioned gesture.





The driver was a 61-year-old man who was arrested by the police, according to what was published by the US media, in possession of child pornography from the kidnapped minor and who is already in prison.

On a global scale, before the pandemic started, one in three women suffered physical or sexual violence, mostly from their partner. In addition, sexual harassment and other forms of violence against women continue to occur on public roads, in public spaces and on the Internet, as denounced by the UN. All of this constitutes a violation of human rights and a share of responsibility falls on everyone.

Photos | Canadian Women’s Foundation and @ the.sisofficial