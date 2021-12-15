Second installment in the presentation of the new Genesis G90 2022. If a few weeks ago it was the turn of the exterior of the luxurious Korean saloon, now is the occasion of the interior. A cabin typical of a limousine with the best materials and finishes, with an unprecedented dashboard for the South Korean brand and a new V6 biturbo engine.

New installment of the South Korean luxury brand. The debut of new Genesis G90 2022 It is being carried out in chapters, a strategy to focus maximum attention on its latest developments, and there is no doubt that it works for the Premium manufacturer. Just a few days ago we attended the presentation of the exterior of the new top of the range, a luxury super-saloon that has been developed in South Korea but with every intention of standing up to European equivalents.

And it is that if on the outside it has already impressed us, with imposing measures in the two body options that will be offered – detailed below – now it does so by unveiling an interior and with equipment worthy of a true technological standard. The two qualities for which the new G90 will stand out, together with a very large interior space, especially in the rear seats, upholstered with the best leather and separated with a central console with multiple settings and, in addition, to recline of the left and right seats of the second row.

The Genesis G90 LWB 2022 offers almost 5.5 meters in length, and more than three meters of interior space

The interior of the new Genesis G90 exudes luxury in abundance

The new G90 even has two independent panoramic roofs for each part of the cabin, also adding a spectacular ambient light that starts from the corners of the ceiling panel. The Genesis G90 has the qualities to be carried away. The dashboard bets on a completely new style in the Korean brand, with a predominance of horizontal lines. The instrument cluster is an advanced digital display housed behind a two-spoke steering wheel., while the center console also has a sophisticated touch screen, separated by a leather bar.

Measures G90 G90 LWB Long 5,275 mm 5,465 mm Broad 1,930 mm 1,930 mm High 1,490 mm 1,490 mm Distance between axis 3,180 mm 3,370 mm

Officially approved measurements for the new Genesis G90 and G90 LWB

A novel style that leave the vents in a thin band just below this part. In addition, the suspended center console has no connection with a transmission tunnel occupied only by the automatic transmission and a rotary knob for infotainment. Genesis has truly broken the house with this new G90, in which the best materials are combined: leather, glass and aluminum, but also with the most advanced technology.

The new Genesis G90 offers a high level of on-board technology

Its equipment is made of film, because between the indoor air purifiers and the air suspension with tube-based adjustments -adapts the configuration 100 meters before approaching a bumpy area- also has the system of “Digital Key 2” keyless start and access, with over-the-air updates. The Genesis G90 also cares about rear passengers to the extreme. The «EasyClose» system closes the doors automatically at the push of a button.

A technological outrage, as the top of the Genesis range will be offered with a powerful engine V6 and 3.5-liter biturbo T-GDi, with a maximum power of 380 hp. The firm will offer this option in the normal wheelbase model, with rear propulsion and all-wheel drive, in addition to a special version for the G90 LWB with 48 Volt technology and an electric super-charger, of which he has not given details referring to a later date, but which will be offered only with all-wheel drive. A new block that confirms our information, so the new G90 says goodbye to the old 5.0-liter V8.