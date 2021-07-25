Genesis is working on the development of a whole series of new electric vehicles. One of the models that will be electrified at the highest level is the new Genesis GV70. A model that will foreseeably be baptized with the commercial name Genesis Electrified GV70 and that, once again, has been hunted in broad daylight. This time, while recharging his battery.

The entry on the scene of the Genesis Electrified G80 is nothing more than the beginning of a great electrical offensive in which it is working Genesis. This luxury brand is determined to become a leading player in the field of sustainable mobility. That is why, in parallel to the development of all the new models in which it has been (and is) working, a whole series of electric vehicles is added.

The next Genesis model that will be electrified to its highest level is neither more nor less than the Genesis GV70, an SUV that is called upon to play a leading role as it grapples in a category that brings together more sales than those of its «older brother », The GV80. The 100% electric variant of the GV70 will be baptized, predictably, with the denomination Genesis Electrified GV70 and, once again, it has been hunted during its development.

A look inside the new Genesis Electrified GV70

Spy photos of the new Genesis Electrified GV70



From distant South Korea we get these new spy photos that show us a sample of tests of the expected GV70 electric. However, and unlike previous sightings, this time it has been hunted while carrying out the process of recharging its battery. And taking advantage of an oversight by the test driver, part of the interior has been exposed.

Specifically, and as can be seen in the photographs that illustrate this article, the driver left door open, so the steering wheel, part of the central tunnel and the instrument panel, was exposed. Unfortunately, the remoteness from which the snapshot was taken prevents a detailed look at it.

Most of the development of the new Genesis Electrified GV70 has been concentrated in the South Korean territory. However, this future model has also been sighted in Europe. And it is that, predictably, and if there are no changes, it will be the first mass electric (within its exclusive category) that Genesis introduces in European dealers.

New Genesis releases include the 100% electric variant of the GV70

The autonomy of the new Genesis Electrified GV70



There are still many unknowns regarding the powertrain. However, various reports originating in South Korea suggest that the autonomy will be around 500 kilometers and that, quite possibly, has an all-wheel drive system. It will have a high-speed charging system.

When will it hit the market? The arrival of the new electric GV70 at dealerships is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. Production of the model will start before the end of this year.