Large countries with many inhabitants naturally have a high turnover and consequently a high gross domestic product. A relatively small country with few inhabitants can barely come close to the combined economic output of 329.5 million Americans or 1,402 million Chinese. Even so, GDP serves us as an indicator of the economic production of countries, since it measures the total market value of the final goods and services produced in a specific period of time, such as a quarter or a year.

In addition, it also takes into account the production of services provided by the government, such as money spent on defense, health care or education. Generally speaking, when GDP is increasing in a country, it is a sign of increased economic activity that benefits workers and businesses. And therefore, that it is a growing country, economically speaking.

This graph published in Visual Capitalist with data and estimates from the International Monetary Fund analyzes the GDP of each country in 2021 and compares it with the rest of the world, letting us know what percentage each represents. If we look closely, only four countries (USA, China, Japan and Germany) already represent more than half of the world’s economic output in terms of gross domestic product. In fact, the GDP of the US alone is already greater than the combined GDP of 170 countries.





You can check the graph in its maximum resolution here.

Yes, at € 20 trillion, the U.S. GDP represents roughly the 25% of the world economy, a proportion that has actually changed significantly in the last 60 years. The finance, insurance and real estate industries (4.1 trillion euros) are the ones that contribute the most to the country’s economy, followed by professional and business services (2.4 trillion euros) and the government (2.3 billion euros).

China’s economy is second in nominal terms, with a GDP close to 15 trillion euros. Remains the world’s largest manufacturer, with an extensive production of steel, electronics and robotics, among others. And the third power in economic terms is Japan. In Europe, Germany’s largest economy is Germany, which exports about 20% of the world’s motor vehicles. In 2019, general trade was equivalent to almost 90% of the country’s GDP. And Spain is in 14th place, with 1.3 trillion euros of GDP.

At the other extreme are the world’s smallest economies by GDP, primarily developing and island nations. With a GDP of just € 61 million, Tuvalu is the smallest economy in the world. Located between Hawaii and Australia, the largest industry in this volcanic archipelago depends on the territorial fishing rights. In addition, the country obtains significant income from its “.tv” web domain. To give you an idea: between 2011 and 2019, it won 4 million annually from companies, including Twitch, to license the domain name Twitch.tv, equivalent to approximately 7% of the country’s GDP.

Like Tuvalu, many of the world’s smallest economies are in Oceania, including Nauru, Palau, and Kiribati. Furthermore, several countries mentioned above depend on the tourism industry for more than a third of their employment.

And the ones that grow the most?

With projected GDP growth of 123%, it is estimated that the Libyan economy will have the most pronounced increase in the next few years. Oil is driving its growth, with 1.2 million barrels extracted in the country daily. Along with this, exports and a sustained recession are among the main factors behind its recovery.

Ireland’s economy, with projected real GDP growth of 13%, is another. It has the endorsement of multinational corporations biggest in the world. Facebook, TikTok, Google, Apple and Pfizer all have their European headquarters in the country, which has a corporate tax rate of 15%, or about half the world average.

And when looking at global GDP, the figure of € 83 trillion may seem huge today, but that total could look much more modest in the future. In 1970, the world economy had only about 2 trillion in GDP. It was 30 times smaller than it is today. Over the next thirty years, it is expected to double again. By 2050, world GDP could reach close to $ 180 trillion.