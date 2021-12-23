This is an initiative in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast.

We are a few days away from the two most magical things in the world coming together: the Christmas Y Magic: The Gathering . And like that of writing my Magic Chronicles It’s been a long time since it stopped being a beginner’s whim, it’s time to get back on your feet and level up.

For this I have assembled a list of Santa Claus and the Magi with 21 Christmas presents from Magic: The Gathering with ideas for all tastes, levels and colors. From the beginner who wants to start playing to the expert who wants to finish looking like it in front of his friends.

The best gifts in Magic packs and cards

Magic Arena Starter Kit





Magic The Gahering Arena 2021 Starter Kit for 11.95 euros. We start with the basics with this starter kit for those who want to get a taste of what Magic is all about without getting a piebald along the way. Two 60-card decks ready to play with their own boxes and, as a gift, a couple of codes so you can take the decks up to Magic Arena to play them online.

Magic Game Night





Magic Game Night for 76.27 euros. If you want to start big, then yours is this pack, a kind of Magic turned into a board game that comes with five decks – one of each color of mana – so you can get into the game with some friends. It comes with a rulebook, life counters, unit upgrade counters … Everything you need to get off to a high start.

Magic: Adventures in Forgotten Realms Gift Packs





Forgotten Realms Adventures Gift Pack for 48.65 euros. If you’re looking to get into the game in the most epic way possible, gift packs are the best option. You get 11 packs -one of them collector’s-, 20 foil lands, 20 normal lands, 1 foil card, 3 giant dungeons and the Dungeons and Dragons edition die.

Magic jumpstart





Magic: The Gathering Jumpstart Pack for 16.80 euros. Another good way to get into Magic is through JumpStart. Let’s say each envelope has a type of creature and all you have to do is open two envelopes and join them to create a crazy combo. In this pack you will find 4 packs of 20 cards to create two decks of 40 cards to play with.

Innistrad Expansion Pack





Magic: Midnight Hunt Pack for 38.48 euros. If you want to complete any of the above with more cards, or simply want to get fully into Magic with one of its latest expansions, here you will find 8 packs of 12 cards. 96 cards in total that can give you a couple of good decks to play with.

Innistrad Collector’s Pack





Innistrad Collector’s Pack: Midnight Hunt for 234.89 euros. Let’s say you come upstairs and say, “look, stop trifles, what I want is to be the coolest guy at the magic party.” Well, there are the collector packs that come loaded with rare, mythical and foil cards. 180 cards with the best of the best visually and playable.

Innistrad Collector's Pack: Crimson Vow for 28.38 euros. If you want to try something more affordable, you can always get a Collector's Pack of 15 Scarlet Pledge cards to see if you are lucky and get good cards from the latest expansion pack in the game.

The best accessories for Magic

Play mats





Ultimate Guard Playmat for 25.82 euros. In the part of the accessories it is necessary to start with one of those that seem less useful but are more basic, a good mat to play with. No more cards sliding down the table when you look at them or getting drenched in barley juice if someone accidentally drops a glass.





Double playmat for 51.06 euros. Of course, since you wear it, if you also do it with the help of a cool rug like this one -with holes for a library, cemetery and exile for two players-, then you are already crowned. You don’t need him to need it, we are not going to fool ourselves, but I would not lie to you if I told you that he is making eyes at me in particular.

Album for letters





Album for 36.39 euros. A three-ring album in which to add pages as you need. At the outset they come with 50 pages of 24 holes. 1,200 well-kept letters to prevent your children / nephews / cat from messing around in the box where you keep your precious letters.

Card sleeves





Ultra Pro Matte Cases for 13.37 euros. Anyone who has asked about the subject of sleeves has always sent me the same brand, Ultra Pro. In this pack you have 50 matte sleeves with which to protect your cards. Ideal for not eating the edges every time you deck.

Ultra Pro cases with classic look for 18.80 euros. If the matte back does not convince you and you want to go for something with more style, here is a pack of 100 units with the classic back of Magic cards. Another gift that will fall yes or yes under my tree.

Transparent covers for 9.78 euros. If you have a lot of cards to keep and the fancy back ones don't matter a bit, this pack of 400 transparent protectors will come in handy to keep them safe and secure.

Dice with counters





48 dice for 19.99 euros. Those of you who have followed our games will have already discovered that anything works when using counters, but that this pack of 48 D6 dice with counters is going to fall – and two very cute bags to carry them – is something that will happen yes or yes.

Mallet boxes





Ultra Pro Solid Box for 1.99 euros. If in the end you and your friends are fond of Magic and you go here and there with your decks to play, a protector of these can fix the afternoon for you. Because the chicken gum thing is pretty cool up to a point.





Magnetic box with tray for 21.29 euros. If you have woken up splendid and want to carry your cards like a lord, watch out for boxes like these with magnetic closure and holes to carry dice and counters. You can save about 80 letters and, seeing the comments, it is still another of the gifts that I ask this year.





Magnetic premium box for 29.49 euros. If you want to go a step further and carry several decks or bring cards for the whole family to play, here you have to store almost 500 cards with their sleeves -enough more if you carry them bareback- and it has a hole to put dice, accountants and so on.





Ultra Pro Box for 30.37 euros. If you are looking for something more pro to carry your decks, here is this Ultra Pro box with embedded Magic logos. Maybe jumping from chicken rubber to this is overdoing it, but hey, we don’t judge anyone here. Whoever wants to play in style, do it.

Magic: The Gathering Books





Magic, The Gathering: A Visual History for 17.49 euros. We enter the final stretch of the hand of jewels like this, a book that narrates the events of Magic hand in hand with the art of the game and its main characters. To find out about the lore better than if I explain it to you.





Art of Magic the Gathering: Innistrad for 34.01 euros. If Innistrad has captivated you with the latest expansions, here is an art book that travels back in time to tell us how that plane began with the first installment of zombies, vampires and werewolves.





Goblet from Magic: The Gathering for 35.70 euros. And finally, the glass in which to drink the tears of your competitors when you are at four points of life, they have not received any touch, and you miraculously turn the game around. It can happen, it can happen, and my last confrontation against my friend Raquel is the test.