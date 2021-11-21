In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Garmin dominates the field of sports watches, both for runners and for triathletes or swimmers, among other things. In addition, some of its models have already signed up for Black Friday.

Sports watches are slowly advancing in precision, performance and price. It is common in the technological world, although it is true that a brand like Garmin has taken giant steps in recent years in every way, and it already sells very cheap models that have practically everything.

Right now the most balanced model is the Garmin Forerunner 245, especially because thanks to the Black Friday sales it is cheaper than ever. Happens to cost only 187 euros, and that there are few models like it for less than 200 euros.



This watch has GPS, SpO2 and VO2 Max, as well as intelligent study of running dynamics and training recommendations, so it is a perfect watch for runners.

It stands out above all because it has the most accurate sensors of the moment, those from Garmin, which sells several of the best running watches that you can buy right now.

You can measure practically everything via GPS, not only distance but also stride, cadence and rhythm, set partials and calculate how hard you are trying to know if you are above or below your level and make recommendations accordingly.

With all this, it is practically a personal trainer, which even suggests training sessions based on your progress and what you have done in the last days.

It also offers physical parameters such as VO2 Max and SpO2, which serve to know how your lungs and your cardiovascular system work in general, two of the most useful values ​​currently.

A detail that is also key is that its design is compact, unlike other models of the same brand, such as the Fenix, which are much more bulky on the wrist. The Forerunners opt for a lighter and less thick look.

As its own advertising slogan indicates, you just have to run and the clock takes care of taking all the data and processing it, a real luxury.

As if all this were not enough, Amazon’s offer on the Garmin Forerunner 245 has free shipping.