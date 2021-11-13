Get ready to enjoy good feelings and an adventure full of color with the new collaboration Swatch x Peanuts. The collection featuring the iconic gang created by Charles M. Schulz overflows with character, imagination and great moments from the comic strip Peanuts, bringing to the doll a fun that, without a doubt, will awaken the inner child of the people.

With almost 18 comic strips, Peanuts is one of the most popular of all time, essential in pop culture. In the stories of Schulz, childhood concerns mix with the realism of adult life to inspire generations with their beloved characters, such as Snoopy, Carlitos and Emilio. Anyone can identify or know at least one of the gang members Peanuts. Herein largely lies its timeless charm.

Swatch has enjoyed every second of this collaboration, from rereading the comic strips of Peanuts to create six designs that pay homage to the gang’s lovable quirks and personalities. True to the brand’s DNA, the watches have been created with well-defined silhouettes and vivid colors, but what makes this collaboration special is the attention to detail. There are specific references to the Peanuts comic strips and nifty items that are only revealed upon close inspection, such as the clockwise First Base ball and baseball glove.

The glass and the watch case Gent and New Gent are made of biomaterials, while the strap of each watch shows Peanuts on the loop. Each watch has a specially designed box and fans who collect all six watches can get a custom frame to display all the watches together.

Lucy She is a girl with great ambitions and an even bigger personality. On Klunk !, Swatch perfectly captures your cheeky energy on a swing, “kicking” the numbers on the dial and in different situations reflected on the strap. In addition, the red and blue colors of the watch and the case refer to the clothes you are wearing. Lucy in the comic strip.

Two worlds collide on the clock face Big Braccheto, in which Snoopy appears next to the Swiss flag, a nod to the roots of Swatch. Snoopy He dreams of running many adventures, but he never manages to go beyond his kennel. From the Snoopy astronaut until Snoopy chef, monochromatic strap Gent captures many of his alter egos.

HeeHeeHee shows to Snoopy dancing in the sphere already a Emilio perplexed on the leash. Swatch has taken a more minimalist approach with an almost entirely blue design adorned with monochrome accents and yellow accents. This design is featured in the iconic version Maxi 210 cm.

For all fans of Charlie Brown, the Pow Wow New Gent Deep yellow pays homage to the awkward nature and bad luck of this charming character. The sphere shows Charlie Brown skateboarding, while the black-and-white print on the strap presents his multiple stumbles and situations in relation to baseball.

The most repeated comic situation in Peanuts is that of the dysfunctional neighborhood baseball team, organized by Carlitos. First Base It shows the sport that unites the whole gang and almost all the characters are represented in the sphere. On Swatch we couldn’t help but include the touch of ingenuity that characterizes us: a baseball glove that chases a ball clockwise.

Smak! New Gent, inspired by the sixties and seventies of the last century, is the retro version of Swatch for Peanuts and shows an entire comic strip with Lucy, Snoopy, Carlitos, Emilio, Sally, Linus and their blanket.

Swatch X Peanuts will be available in physical stores and on the web from November 4, 2021. This story doesn’t end here, stay tuned for a more festive chapter of the collaboration Swatch X Peanuts.

Source: Swatch Mexico