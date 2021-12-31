The gaming industry grew considerably this year

It is no secret that in 2020, the COVID-19 caused significant growth in the video game industry. People were forced to stay at home, and many of these people came to the gaming as your main source of entertainment, plus all the new users who first got their hands on a control of Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox. But, how was the performance of this industry in 2021? A new analysis gives us the answer and it is much better than we thought.

According to information from Newzoo, the most prestigious research and analysis agency in the world, the video game industry grew by 1.4% in 2021 compared to last year. In other words, users spent more money on video games in the last 12 months.

According to these figures, gaming generated approximately $ 180.3 billion dollars throughout 2021, And interestingly, it was the mobile device market that contributed the most towards these gains. On the other hand, the console and PC market had a small decline compared to the previous year’s figures.

In total, it is mentioned that there are around 3 billion gamers worldwide, a figure that also increased by one 5.3% compared to 2020. Additionally, it is revealed that the cloud gaming also generated $ 1,571 million this year, while last year this figure was $ 669 thousand dollars. Similarly, It is predicted that by 2024 the profits generated by the cloud gaming they could amount to a whopping $ 6.5532 billion.

Editor’s note: It’s amazing to see how much the industry has grown since its early days. And it is that at present, gaming is an industry that generates higher profits than those of cinema and television, in addition to the fact that the cost of large AAA productions has also been increasing over time. This same data will be interesting to learn next year, especially now that many games are jumping to $ 70 as the standard.

Via: Newzoo