Although the world of communication has changed a lot with the arrival of Twitch and the appearance of communicators like Ibai Llanos, the truth is that there are things that continue the same as always. Products used by reference characters always gain relevance. And is that in the last stream of Ibai with Piqué, there was an element that attracted attention. Although Ibai is a loyal fan of Secret Lab chairs, the FC Barcelona player used a Newskill chair. The most curious thing right now is that this chair is on sale at Amazon, It is a good quality model, and you can buy it at a brutal price, for 40 euros less than its usual price.

I know It was about the Newskill Valkyr, extremely easy to recognize by the shape of the shoulder area on the backrest. In the case of Piqué’s chair, it was a black model with red stitching. That same chair is available on Amazon for about 210 euros. But right now you can get the model in full black color for something less. In fact, is available for 170 euros, thereby saving you a significant amount of money.

It must be said that a trend has emerged around gaming chairs, which has led some manufacturers to launch low-cost models that do not offer the advantages and comfort of gaming chairs themselves. This Newskill Valkyr is a very complete chair, and of a professional level.

Its steel structure ensures resistance and many years of durability, supporting a maximum weight of 150 kg. In addition, the height of the backrest is suitable for very tall people, and the synthetic leather cover is micro-perforated, which in addition to making it especially comfortable and fresh, gives it a premium appearance.

Even elements of high-end chairs like 4D armrests, the maximum inclination to be almost lying down, and the lumbar and cervical cushions. And it also has a balancing system, which is very comfortable for when we spend many hours in front of the screen if we want to change the balance of body weight.

By 170 euros it is an ideal purchase. It is worth spending a little more money to get a gaming chair in which you will be really comfortable, and that will last you for many years.