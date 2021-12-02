The YouTuber recently posted a video promoted by Brawl Stars.

‘The Squid Game’ has not only swept Netflix with absolutely brutal audience levels, but it has also done it on YouTube thanks to Mr. Beast.

The YouTuber demonstrated his passion for Netflix’s new viral reveal with his own creation of ‘The Squid Game’ in real life. To do this, he had the help of a sponsor: Brawl stars.

Brawl Stars is a game available on the iOS App Store and the Android Play Store in which players compete in exciting multiplayer games. And now with the publication of the video of ‘The Squid Game’ by Mr. Beast, his downloads have multiplied.

All Disney + premieres in December 2021

Brawl Stars downloads multiplied between November 24 and 29

The data shared by Sensor Tower indicate that Brawl Stars has accumulated, approximately, a total of 324 million downloads globally. In the United States, on November 24, the game was downloaded 51,000 times. Throughout the following days the figures remained very high, reaching their maximum peak on November 25 with 59,000 downloads.

Indeed, the downloads are related to the publication of the video of ‘The Squid Game’ by Mr. Beast, in which he recommended viewers to download the game from his sponsor, Supercell.

The real-life recreation of ‘The Squid Game’ offered a prize of $ 456,000 for the winner. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch the video below.

During the 6 days following the video, Brawl Stars game downloads grew by 41%. On the other hand, in-app purchases of the video game also grew 54% internationally. What do you think about this version of ‘The Squid Game’? Did you download the game?

Related topics: Games

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe