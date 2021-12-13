The study The Game Kitchen is known for having developed the excellent Blasphemous, one of the best indies created in Spain, although from now on he will also be known for being responsible for founding Rocket ticket, your own incubator which will be in charge of promoting the creation of new video game studios.

Mauricio García, director of the company, has presented this great initiative that will be aimed at everyone those studies that want to start taking their first steps within this world. For this, it will provide them with sufficient theoretical knowledge and will also provide them with the financial means that allows them to develop their first degree.

The intention of Ticket Rocket is that with a view to the future can count on a wide catalog of games that offer meaningful and valuable experiences. The teams that present themselves would study the agenda to generate an idea and those that are valid enough would be the ones that would become part of the incubator, in addition to obtaining an employment contract for all the members that are part of the team.

Of course, these can only be made up of a maximum of five people who are clear that they would dedicate themselves to the production and administration of their own studio while developing their first video game as a Rocket Ticket commission. The deadline for this would be six months with a budget of about 50,000 euros And, although today it is only capable of housing two teams simultaneously, The Game Kitchen’s forecast is that this number will be expanded in the future.

In fact, the first project that has come out of the incubator under the name of Escape from Galaxen, developed by Ramen Profitable Games. It is a virtual reality shoot’em up that leaves us with a martian killer set inside an arcade machine in which we will be trapped. It is expected to launch in early 2022 in Meta Quest, but for now you can try a free alpha from Sidequest.

The following title will be borne by Sepia Games and it will be Dread swipes, an adventure that promises to be the most chilling with the interface of a dating application. In this case, no material has been shown and it is expected to be published over the next year on PC and consoles. For the rest, those of you who are interested in obtaining more information about the Rocket Ticket can consult all the details through its official website.