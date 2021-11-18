Xbox Cloud leaves its closed beta phase, and is now available to all Xbox console users, who join mobile and PC users.

They say that the future of video games is in the cloudAlthough they also said that television would kill radio, that DVD would kill cinema, that ebooks would kill books, and none of that has happened.

We don’t know if cloud gaming will replace physical consoles entirely, but it can be a valuable add-on, as demonstrated The premiere of Xbox Cloud on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles (Analysis). It was already available on PC and mobiles.

Xbox Cloud It allows play about 100 games without having to download and install them. But you must sign up for the subscription Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, what does it cost 12.99 euros per month.

Therefore it is not available with all the games in the Xbox catalog, only with about 100 titles, and they are not all the most important.

Another difference is that cloud gaming runs at 1080p and 60fps, while if you install them in local mode you will be able to play at 4K in the games that allow it.

The most benefited are Xbox One users, because they can play some titles in the cloud that are from Xbox series x and they are not on your console, like Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker.

AND what advantages does it bring in Xbox Series XIf the subscription gives you the right to download those 100 games and play them locally, without latency and at 4K resolution?



Microsoft's new console is the first that does not include a disk drive. It works with downloadable games that you buy from the Xbox One Marketplace, or with the Xbox Gamepass subscription. In exchange it is cheaper.

It basically allows you test cloud games to see if you like them, then download them. OR save disk space and play them without installing them.

You can too invite a friend to play an online game and play instantly, even if you don’t have it installed.

Taking into account that It is a free add-on that does not increase the price of the subscriptionXbox gamers are sure to appreciate cloud play.

It serves as a valuable testing ground for Microsoft to test its new cloud platform and assess whether it will one day replace physical Xbox consoles …

If you want to know more about Xbox consoles, it is worth reading the article Xbox Series X, opinion and analysis of the first year of the Microsoft beast.