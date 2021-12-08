The Game Awards would have the Sonic trailer

Although The Game Awards is an event that focuses on the awards ceremony for the best of the last 12 months, it is also the last big celebration of the year, so there are always extremely important announcements. While it is still unknown what kind of reveal will be present in a few days, it seems that one of these is related to Sonic and his next installment.

A couple of months ago it was revealed that SEGA is already working on a new Sonic the Hedgehog game. Although the Japanese company has not shared more information about it, leaks have indicated that this title would bear the name of Sonic frontier. Now it was recently revealed the official site of this delivery, although at the moment it is not activated. As if that were not enough, a recent conversation between Geoff Keighley, organizer of The Game Awards, and the official account of the blue hedgehog, points out that finally this week we will have more information regarding Sonic frontier.

Thanks, we’ll see you there! – Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) December 6, 2021

Considering the type of revelations that are usually featured at The Game Awards, in a few days we could see a cinematic trailer that confirms the next adventure in 3D of this character. Let’s just hope this title manages to keep up with the good games in the series, and doesn’t end up being something like Sonic forces.

The Game Awards will take place on December 9, 2021. In related topics, this is how the collaboration between Sonic and Monster hunter rise. Similarly, here you can check our review of Sonic Colors Ultimate.

Via: Sonic