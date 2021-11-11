The Game Awards will have almost 50 announcements

We are only a month away from the ceremony of The Game Awards 2021. On December 9, we will not only know which title is considered the Game of the Year, but there will be a series of announcements and revelations related to the future of this industry. Thus, Event manager Geoff Keighley plans to share new information on up to 50 games.

In a recent interview with Epic Games, Keighley revealed that at The Game Awards 2021 we will have the opportunity to see between 40 and 50 games present one way or another. Here we can expect some revelations, as well as new previews of some of the titles that we already know. This was what he commented on the matter:

“It’s great to have celebrities, it’s great to have music, but I think really focusing on games is important. Especially this year, there will be a lot of content for 2022 and 2023 that will show us our largest type of poster yet of world premieres and announcements. What we really learned last year was at the end of the day, it’s really the games and trailers that drive the show. “

While there are currently no details on all the announcements that will take place next month, many expect news related to Final Fantasy XVI, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, Fable, the sequel to Breath of the Wild and much more.

The Game Awards will take place on December 9. In related topics, it seems that we will also see something new from Hellblade 2 in this event.

Editor’s Note:

The Game Awards is the last big event of the year, and with each new edition we see more and better announcements from the big companies. This time around, Keighley has the potential to deliver the best presentation yet, and it will all depend on the type of content that will take the main stage.

Via: Epic games