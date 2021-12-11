The Game Awards featured several announcements about future games and movies. In Geek Culture, we tell you 10 ads that you cannot miss. In this note!

Yesterday, we could finally see the most anticipated awards ceremony for the gamers: The Game Awards. This event is characterized by mixing awards ceremony with announcements of new video games or movies. And this year a couple of musical presentations were also incorporated.

But in case you did not see the event and you want to find out at least some of the most important announcements, rest assured that in Geek Culture we tell you 10 of the announcements that were made at The Game Awards.

Star Wars: Eclipse

One of the best known studies in recent years, Quantic Dream (known for games like Heavy rain Y Detroit Become Human) joins with Lucasfilm Games for a new game. Not much is known about the game’s plot, but considering the studio is Quantic Dream the game is likely to focus on storytelling and decision making. Although we do not know what it is about, we do have a trailer that is quite striking and will surely make fans of the saga want the game to come out now.

Wonder woman

Warner Bros. He did not want to be left behind and took advantage of one of his many licenses to announce a new game. During the award ceremony, they announced a game of Wonder woman, developed by Monolith Productions (responsible for games like Sillent Hill: Origins). The game does not have a release date yet, but the studio confirmed that it will be a open world title with a single player adventure.

Alan Wake 2

Finally, it was announced that we will have the long-awaited sequel to the renowned video game Alan Wake. The study Remedy Entertainment confirmed Alan Wake 2 showing his first preview, which does not show much but ends with a shot where we see our protagonist. Sam Lake, scriptwriter of the game, confirmed that we will see a little more of the story in the E3 2022. The game will arrive in 2023 and will do it to PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Epic Games.

Slitterhead

The new project of the studio that brought The Medium, Bokeh Game Studio, it seems to be a bit more horror game. Although the trailer did not show much, since it did not even show a release date, if we could see that the soundtrack is in charge of Akira Yamaoka. In case you don’t know Yamaoka is recognized for being the creator of the music of Sillent hill.

Sonic frontiers

The first trailer of Sonic Frontiers, that bequeaths the hand of Sonic teamgives us a glimpse of the open world that awaits the famous hedgehog. The trailer looks quite interesting and striking, and makes us wonder if the game will let us run at high speeds like the renowned hedgehog. If no unexpected delay arises, it will arrive during 2022.

Forspoken

One of the games that had been announced earlier this year, and of which much was not known more than it was going to be an exclusive to PS5 In collaboration with Square enix. And now in The Game Awards A trailer was presented where we see a bit of history and our protagonist. But what was most surprising is that the trailer ended up confirming the game’s release date: May 24, 2022. Forspoken comes only to PS5 already Pc.

Dune: Spice Wars

Taking advantage of the recent premiere of the film by Denis Villeneuve, the study Shiro games seems to have wanted to take advantage of this and presented Dune: Spice Wars. What is known is that the game will be a game of 4X strategy that will be set in the universe that I imagine Frank Herbert and early access will be available at 2022.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

The sequel to Hellblade It had been announced, but not much had been seen until yesterday. At the awards ceremony, we could see gameplay of the game of Ninja theory and how they take advantage of technology Unreal Engine 5. The game will be exclusive to X / S and PC series, but it does not have a release date yet.

Horizon Forbidden West

Even though we’re all already looking forward to the premiere of Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation brought us a new trailer for the video game. In it, we can see a little of our protagonist, Alloy, in action. The game comes exclusively to PS4 Y PS5, and will be available from February 17, 2022.

Halo- The series

And finally, one of the most anticipated advances was that of the trailer for the series of Halo for Paramount +. Even though it didn’t show much more than the teaser which premiered the other day, if we could see a little more of Mater Chief in action. As we can also see that the quality of the series is quite good, so surely several million were put into it. The series of Halo comes exclusively to Paramount + in 2022, although it is not yet known if it will also do so in Latin America.

These are just some of the previews and news that were revealed in The Game Awards. If you want to read more news about the event, such as who took the GOTY or what did he say Guillermo del Toro to revolutionize networks, in Geek Culture we have more notes on The Game Awards.

