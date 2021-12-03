The Game Awards are getting closer and closer and it has been confirmed that Sting and League of Legends will unite in a musical presentation. Read all the info Here!

We are getting closer to one of the most important events in the world of gaming: The Game Awards. And this year the renowned singer Sting will take the stage in collaboration with League of Legends. The singer will perform What could have been, the song of Arcane, the series of League of Legends for Netflix.

In case you don’t know who it is Sting, the singer, also known as Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, was the bassist, singer and writer of The Police during 1977 and 1986. But he is not only a singer, since he also participated in several films. But his most recognized participation was in the version of Dune from 1984, where he played Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

The appearance of Sting in the event it is something that was unknown until recently. But it makes sense that The Game Awards have a musical presentation. After the success of Arcane, the series of LOL which has already confirmed its second season, it was only a matter of time until an award ceremony took advantage of this popularity.

This year the Game Awards 2021 will be face-to-face and will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 9. Driving will be in charge of Geoff keighley. And like every year, the ceremony will gather the votes of the most relevant specialized media in the world, including once again Geek culture.

Share it with whoever you want