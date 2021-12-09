In just a few hours, The Game Awards 2021 will finally begin, the event in which the best video games of the year and incidentally leaves us with dozens of ads and big bombs. Among all the surprises that we will witness, prizes will be distributed to different titles in a series of different categories.

For all this Sony has wanted to dedicate its new promotion of offers to this event, which means that until December 13 You will find dozens of video games with discounts of all kinds in the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5, so take a look at the selection that we have prepared with the best discounts.

The games that we recommend

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for 45.49 euros (before 69.99 euros, 35% discount). The Guardians of the Galaxy group stars in their own video game in which we will assume the role of Star-Lord, although Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot will also accompany us to distribute tow through space.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for 23.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 60% discount). Rockstar’s award-winning masterpiece as a prequel to the previous Red Dead Redemption takes us to the Wild West with this game that will keep you glued to the screen for dozens of hours.

Resident Evil Village for 30.09 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 57%). The sequel to Resident Evil 7 takes place a few years later and this time Ethan Winters will return to action in a fast-paced action adventure in which he must face all kinds of horrors to save his daughter.

Returnal for 59.99 euros (before 79.99 euros, discount of 25%). Pure and simple action in this title set on an alien planet whose settings and creatures change completely every time we die.

Other good offers



Watch Dogs Legion

Alan Wake Remastered for 23.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 20% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 34.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 50% discount)

Batman: Arkham Knight for 12.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 35% discount)

Chivalry II for 26.79 euros (before 39.99 euros, 33% discount)

Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition for 48.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 30% discount)

GTA V: Premium Edition for 14.69 euros (before 34.99 euros, 58% discount)

Hades for 19.99 euros (before 24.99 euros, 20% discount)

Hitman 3 for 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 60%)

Mafia: Definitive Edition for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount)

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition for 31.49 euros (before 69.99 euros, 55% discount)

Outriders for 23.09 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 67%)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Pack for 58.49 euros (before 129.99 euros, discount of 55%)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs Legion Pack for 58.49 euros (before 129.99 euros, discount of 55%)

Red Dead Online for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros, 50% discount)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for 17.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 70% discount)

Streets of Rage 4 for 14.99 euros (before 24.99 euros, 40% discount)

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown for 11.99 euros (before 29.99 euros, 60% discount)

Watch Dogs Legion for 20.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 70% discount)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition for 35.99 euros (before 89.99 euros, 60% discount)

Adventure and platforms

The games that we recommend

It Takes Two for 24.79 euros (before 39.99 euros, 38% discount). One of the best multiplayer games that you can find with a deep story throughout numerous levels full of puzzles that will require the cooperation of both players.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits for 27.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, discount of 30%). In this challenging fantasy adventure we will take on the role of a spiritual guide who will fight with the help of small creatures against numerous monsters in order to discover the secrets of an abandoned town.

Life is Strange: True Colors for 38.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 35% discount). In this chapter of the saga, our protagonist has a supernatural ability that allows her to feel, absorb and manipulate the feelings of others.

Psychonauts 2 for 38.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 35% discount). Razputin “Raz” Aquato must make use of his psychic powers in this new adventure in the series with a cinematic cut and in which there will be moments of action, emotion and comic touches.

Other good offers



Little Nightmares 2

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for 23.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 60% discount)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for € 9.99 (was € 19.99, 50% discount)

Little Nightmares II for 20.09 euros (before 29.99 euros, 33% discount)

No Man’s Sky for 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, 50% discount)

Raji: An Ancient Epic for 12.49 euros (before 24.99 euros, 50% discount)

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania for 29.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 25% discount)

FPS

The games that we recommend

Back 4 Blood for 48.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 30% discount). Up to four players must arm themselves to the teeth to annihilate infernal hordes of zombies in order to save what little is left of humanity.

Battlefield 2042 for 59.99 euros (before 79.99 euros, 25% discount). The war battles of the new Battlefield await you with a gameplay focused entirely on multiplayer and in which 64 to 128 players can participate depending on the version.

Deathloop for 34.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 50% discount). One of the star FPS of this year by Arkane Lyon in which two murderers will face each other in a time loop from which we must find a way to escape.

Far Cry 6 for 41.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 40%). The tropical paradise of Yara is being ruled by the dictator Antón Castillo, so our mission will be to join the resistance to end his tyranny.

Other good offers



Destiny 2: Beyond the Light

Apex Legends: Champion Edition for 25.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 35% discount)

Borderlands 3 for 13.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 80%)

Call of Duty: Vanguard Definitive Edition for 87.99 euros (before 109.99 euros, 20% discount)

Destiny 2 Legendary Edition for 31.99 euros (before 79.99 euros, 60% discount)

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros, 50% discount)

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition for 32.99 euros (before 99.99 euros, discount of 67%)

Tina Chiquitina Assaultes the Dragon’s Dungeon for 4.99 euros (before 9.99 euros, 50% discount)

RPG

The games that we recommend

Demon’s Souls for 49.59 euros (before 79.99 euros, 38% discount). An excellent remake that gives the impression of being a totally new game due to its improved graphics and improved performance.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 38.89 euros (before 69.99 euros, discount of 43%). A compilation that includes the original Mass Effect trilogy in full with each and every one of its downloadable content and remastered on top.

Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition for 47.99 euros (before 79.99 euros, 40% discount). One of the most essential RPGs of 2021 whose special edition includes a few bonuses, as well as a digital soundtrack, an art book and a set of skins for the characters.

Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition for 62.99 euros (before 89.99 euros, 30% discount). Another of the best RPGs of the year that can be yours with this edition with which you will have access to a series of packs that will come in handy for this epic adventure.

Other good offers



Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Biomutant for 35.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 40% discount)

Black Desert Conqueror Edition for 39.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 60% discount)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe for 26.79 euros (before 39.99 euros, 33% discount)

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition for € 39.99 (before € 99.99, 60% discount)

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood Collector’s Edition for 29.69 euros (was 89.99 euros, discount of 67%)

Sports and Strategy

F1 2021 for 34.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 50% discount)

FIFA 22 for 34.99 euros on PS4 (before 69.99 euros, 50% discount) and 47.99 euros on PS5 (before 79.99 euros, 40% discount)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 for 47.99 euros (before 59.99 euros, 20% discount)

NBA 2K22 for 29.39 euros on PS4 (before 69.99 euros, 58% discount) and 33.74 euros on PS5 (before 74.99 euros, 55% discount)

Riders Republic for 41.99 euros (before 69.99 euros, 40% discount)

