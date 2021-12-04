One of the titles that has managed to attract the most attention in these years has been The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a title that, far from the epic medieval battles with swords, bows and axes, It would have as its main protagonist the one who was once a hobbit until he allowed himself to be possessed by the One Ring, leading him to have the appearance and mental instability of which he shows in Tolkien’s work.

Now, it must be said that, despite the fact that the game caused excitement at the time of its announcement, when it was shown for the first time caused some suspicion, since what was seen left a lot to be desired even to be a title of the PS4 and Xbox One generation. It was for this reason that few were surprised by its delay to 2022 as announced at the beginning of this year, since that the commissioned study stated that it needed more cooking time.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum confirmed as one of The Game Awards games

Said and done, since then the title has been quite disappeared, being the most similar to an advertisement the reconfirmation that we would see it in stores in 2022. That said, it seems that we will finally see the title in motion, since the official account of The Game Awards has announced that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be at the gala. You can see the specific tweet below:

That said, it should be noted that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be one of the many titles that will be presented at the gala, which will take place on December 9 at dawn, that is, in just one week. In it we will see how many games are announced while they give the odd prize along the way, in the same way that titles such as Ratchet & Clank, Metroid Dread, It Takes Two, among others, the statuettes of the night will be played for best games in the world. year 2021.