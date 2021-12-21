The Game Awards had 85 million viewers

The Game Awards It started in 2014, and since then the ceremony hosted by Geoff Keighley has seen a steady surge in viewers. In this way, today it was revealed that more than 85 million people enjoyed the ceremony that awarded It Takes Two like the GOTY of 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 85 million we saw this year were generated through various platforms. On Twitch, the ceremony generated 3.35 million unique viewers. On the other hand, on YouTube the stream recorded 1.75 million viewing hours on the main stream, 14% compared to what was seen last year. Here’s what Keighley had to say about it:

“We are grateful to be able to return to an in-person ceremony in 2021 and continue to build on our success with significant international growth in 2021.”

Over the years, The Game Awards has grown in popularity steadily. The ceremony started with only 1.9 million units in its first edition. However, in just seven years this event has become one of the most important of the year, this mainly because of its announcements and revelations, which have taken up most of the presentation.

Editor’s Note:

For better and for worse, The Game Awards is more of an event focused on new announcements, reveals, and commercials. In this way, the award ceremony has been reduced to a small amount of the presentation. In more than three hours in this year’s edition, only seven minutes were dedicated to the delivery of statuettes.

