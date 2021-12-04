The Game Awards could shut out Activision games

Just under a week to go The Game Awards 2021, where we will see a lot of announcements for new games. We still don’t know exactly what they are going to show us, but Geoff Keighley, host and organizer of the show, said the announcements of Activision They could be left out of the event because of all the scandal the company has been embroiled in this year.

As part of a new interview with The Washington Post, Keighley said he was still thinking about how to “address” the situation of Activision Blizzard at the ceremony following reports of harassment and discrimination that emerged months ago.

“We want to support employees and developers. We support the fact that these people have come out to tell their stories, but we don’t want to diminish the opportunities for developers to show off their games. We must think carefully about how we will move forward with this. “

Despite being one of the most important personalities in the industry of gaming, Keighley has not commented on the whole situation regarding Activision Blizzard. At the time of writing, Keighley He has not said any further details on all this.

The Game Awards It will take place next Thursday December 9 and here you can meet the full list of nominees.

Editor’s note: It makes sense that Keighley wants to stay as neutral as possible about all of this, yet someone as important as him can’t just not say anything. You are certainly facing a difficult situation, and I would not like to be in your place at all. We’ll see how he handles this whole situation.

Via: Kotaku