The video game industry continues its unstoppable growth process in the media and in terms of numbers and good proof of this is the number of users who enjoy each year of The Game Awards, the annual gala organized by Geoff Keighley and in which the best titles of the year are awarded, whose last winner has been It Takes Two. In that sense, we have now learned that The Game Awards continues to break records with 85 million viewers in its 2021 edition, as confirmed by the aforementioned journalist and presenter on his official Twitter account, where he has shared some very interesting additional details.

We’re thrilled to share that #TheGameAwards delivered a record 85 million livestreams in 2021. Plus:

– Record number of Tweets about the show (1.6M)

– Record number of viewer votes (23.2M)

– Highest Watch Time to date on YouTube (1.75M hours) pic.twitter.com/MA2UsjYFM3 – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 20, 2021

“We are excited to share that The Game Awards achieved a record of 85 million views in 2021. Also: record number of tweets about the gala (1.6 million); record number of viewer votes (23.2 million); longest viewing time to date on YouTube (1.75 million hours) “, Keighley wrote on his Twitter account to demonstrate the growth of the event. For reference, analyst Benji Sales indicates that The Game Awards 2021 has surpassed the record edition of 2020, which added 83 million of spectators.

It Takes Two wins Game of the Year 2021 at the Game Awards

Previous event figures were as follows: 45 million in 2019, 26.2 million in 2018, 11.5 million in 2017, 3.8 million in 2016, 2.3 million in 2015, and 1.9 million in 2014. One progression that proves, once again, the growing interest in the world of video games to the detriment of other entertainment industries. This is the case of the Oscars, whose audience It fell to 9.8 million viewers in 2020 as The Game Awards soared.